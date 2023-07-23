MLB Former Boston College and Lexington High star Sal Frelick makes history in MLB debut with Brewers Frelick is the first player in Brewers history to record three or more hits and two RBI in his MLB debut. Sal Frelick went 3-for-3 with two RBI in his MLB debut on Saturday. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Former Boston College star Sal Frelick’s first game up in the big leagues was one for the record books.

The Lexington native and Brewers prized prospect left his fingerprints all over Milwaukee’s 4-3 win over the Braves on Saturday night.

Not only did Frelick record two highlight-reel catches in right field during the sixth inning, but he also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, driving in the eventual go-ahead run.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Frelick is the first player in Brewers history to record three or more hits and two RBI in his MLB debut, and is the sixth player over the last 25 seasons with three hits and a game-winning RBI in his MLB debut.

Advertisement:

“I’m always nervous going into every game, but you get that first hit and that first catch, you settle in,” Frelick told Fox Sports’ Rosenthal postgame, just after receiving a Gatorade bath from his teammates.

What a debut for Sal Frelick! 👏 @Ken_Rosenthal talks with Sal after his big night in the Brewers 4-3 win pic.twitter.com/wSTgHm207o — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2023

“He showed us everything tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Frelick. “He did the things that he’s good at and the reason that he’s here and the reason why he was a first-round pick. He put it all on display tonight.”

It didn’t take very long for Frelick to record his first base hit of his MLB career. He legged out an infield single in the second inning, and later singled down the right-field line to jumpstart a two-run rally for the Brewers in the fifth.

In the following frame, Frelick drove in Jesse Winker off a single out to left field, knotting Saturday’s game up at 3-3. The Lexington High standout gave his team the lead for good in the eighth, bringing in Willy Adames from third off a sacrifice fly.

While Frelick and Milwaukee’s bats helped orchestrate the Brewers’ comeback win, it was Frelick’s web gems out in right field that kept Atlanta from adding to their lead. He robbed both Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia of extra-base hits (and potentially, home runs) with a pair of diving catches in the same inning.

It’s been a whirlwind over the last few days for Frelick, who was drafted 15th overall by Milwaukee during the 2021 MLB Draft. After hearing word that he was getting promoted from Triple-A Nashville, the 23-year-old Frelick grabbed a flight to Chicago on Saturday morning and drove nearly two hours to Milwaukee to make it to American Family Field in time.

Advertisement:

Frelick noted that his father, brother, sister and a few friends also made it to Milwaukee for Saturday’s debut performance.

“Mom’s at home with the dog,” Frelick said. “She’ll be here tomorrow.”