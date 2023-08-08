MLB The Orioles suspended their announcer for sharing facts about the team. The blowback has been harsh. Fellow baseball broadcasters voiced their opinions about Baltimore's decision to sideline Kevin Brown. A senior Orioles official said “We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future.”





While the Baltimore Orioles are savoring a level of success they haven’t had in years, something glaring is missing.

Kevin Brown, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Orioles, was reportedly removed from MASN broadcasts after he made a reference to Baltimore’s losing record against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in recent years.

According to multiple reports, Brown was taken off the air for citing the Orioles’ road record against their AL East rival Tampa Bay in a pregame segment on July 23.

“The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined,” Brown said during the broadcast.

Advertisement:

The team-provided game notes for the same game read: “The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22.”

A graphic showing the same information accompanied Brown’s commentary.

Exclusive: Orioles announcer Kevin Brown removed from booth for comments on lack of previous wins https://t.co/SadwXBiHNi pic.twitter.com/EibRM6Nx9m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Orioles ownership took issue with the comment, according to reports by Awful Announcing and The Athletic, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN television broadcast since.

According to the Baltimore Banner, a senior Orioles official said “We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future.” Some reports have said he will be back in the booth Friday for Baltimore’s game against the Mariners.

After falling in as one of the worst teams in baseball from 2018 to 2021, the Orioles (70-42), owned by Peter Angelos, now lead the AL East and hold a three-game cushion over second-place Tampa Bay (68-46).

Media personalities weighed in on Brown’s absence following Awful Announcing’s initial report on Monday of his suspension.

New York Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said during a Monday broadcast that the Orioles organization had “draped [itself] in humiliation.” He noted similarities between Brown’s situation and the Orioles’ 1996 decision to fire Jon Miller because he was critical of the team.

Advertisement:

“It’s a horrendous decision by the Orioles,” Cohen said on SNY. “I don’t know what they were thinking. But they got exactly the reaction that they deserve. It’s just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well and now they’ve diverted attention from that and now made themselves a laughing stock.”

Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy. “Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you’re doing it again. And if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do.” pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

NESN’s Tom Caron and Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay echoed Cohen’s words.

“I have watched this a dozen times and can’t find a thing he said here that should raise an eyebrow,” Caron wrote on Twitter. “He’s stating facts. With stats to back them up. And a team now in first place suspends him? Ridiculous.”

I have watched this a dozen times and can’t find a thing he said here that should raise an eyebrow. He’s stating facts. With stats to back them up. And a team now in first place suspends him? Ridiculous. https://t.co/QPMguHVCQu — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) August 8, 2023

Yankees broadcast Michael Kay went OFF on the Orioles over Kevin Brown’s removal from the booth. pic.twitter.com/laPeLieVYY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

CNN’s John Berman commented on the situation during a segment of CNN News Central Tuesday morning, saying that Orioles ownership suffered from “chronic thin-skinnedness” and that Brown was taken off the air “for speaking the truth.”

KevinBrown-gate made CNN this morning. pic.twitter.com/dKnYfXCYmv — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 8, 2023

Here’s a look at some of the other responses to Brown’s absence:

Kevin Brown SHOULD NOT have been suspended by the Orioles for this segment. He was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/fOL2kQM4TS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 7, 2023

I’ve now heard several baseball broadcasts come out in support of Kevin Brown tonight. I’m sure there are even more that I haven’t heard. I think that’s a very cool thing and I hope those responsible for the suspension know how stupid they are for carrying it out. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 8, 2023

Kevin Brown is one of the most talented, thoughtful, curious, positive people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, working with and calling a friend. He’s truly one of the best play-by-play announcers in the country. If the Orioles don’t want him, another team’ll be elated. https://t.co/tIUcrIGjBm — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 7, 2023