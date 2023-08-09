MLB ‘Free Kevin Brown!’ Orioles fans chant support for suspended broadcaster The commentator was reportedly removed for comments about the Orioles' recent record in Tampa Bay. Orioles fans chanted in support of Kevin Brown on Tuesday. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Baltimore fans let the Orioles know exactly how they felt about broadcaster Kevin Brown’s suspension in the first game at Camden Yards since the news broke.

Loud “Free Kevin Brown!” chants rang through the stadium Tuesday night in support of the play-by-play commentator.

A “Free Kevin Brown” chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023

The chants were audible over the television broadcast, and the Houston Astros commentary team responded live, echoing the sentiment of the home crowd.

“Good for them … I know that you and I feel the same way, but just speaking for myself, I can’t believe that he’s not in the stadium right now,” Astros color commentator Geoff Blum said. “He was actually doing a very good job complimenting this ball club on playing very good baseball.”

The AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Houston Astros) broadcasters hear and support the "Free Kevin Brown" chant from Baltimore Orioles fans.



"Good for them."



"[The suspension is] disgraceful." pic.twitter.com/aYI0sFuk8f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2023

Brown was suspended from the Maryland Sports Network following a segment in Tampa Bay where he pointed out Baltimores’ struggles on the road against the Rays in previous seasons.

Advertisement:

Immediately following the reports, sports fans, broadcasters and other personalities took to the internet to voice their disdain for the decision. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared the video and noted “he was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth.”

Kevin Brown SHOULD NOT have been suspended by the Orioles for this segment. He was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/fOL2kQM4TS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 7, 2023

Brown will reportedly return to the broadcasting booth on Friday when the Orioles host the Mariners.