‘Free Kevin Brown!’ Orioles fans chant support for suspended broadcaster

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Baltimore fans let the Orioles know exactly how they felt about broadcaster Kevin Brown’s suspension in the first game at Camden Yards since the news broke.
Loud “Free Kevin Brown!” chants rang through the stadium Tuesday night in support of the play-by-play commentator.
The chants were audible over the television broadcast, and the Houston Astros commentary team responded live, echoing the sentiment of the home crowd.
“Good for them … I know that you and I feel the same way, but just speaking for myself, I can’t believe that he’s not in the stadium right now,” Astros color commentator Geoff Blum said. “He was actually doing a very good job complimenting this ball club on playing very good baseball.”
Brown was suspended from the Maryland Sports Network following a segment in Tampa Bay where he pointed out Baltimores’ struggles on the road against the Rays in previous seasons.
Immediately following the reports, sports fans, broadcasters and other personalities took to the internet to voice their disdain for the decision. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared the video and noted “he was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth.”
Brown will reportedly return to the broadcasting booth on Friday when the Orioles host the Mariners.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.