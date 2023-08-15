MLB Dodgers fan names daughter after Mookie Betts following home run promise “I can’t wait to meet Francesca,” Betts said. “That’s going to be my girl.” Mookie Betts said he can't wait to meet his new namesake. Ronald Martinez/Getty





A Los Angeles Dodgers fan welcomed a daughter to the world Aug. 7, and in doing so, he held up his end of a deal with Mookie Betts.

While Betts was on deck during the second inning of an Aug. 2 game against Oakland, he struck up a conversation with Giuseppe Mancuso, who said that if Betts hit a home run, he would give his soon-to-be-born daughter the middle name Mookie.

“I turned around and told him, ‘No, don’t do that, man,’ ” Betts, who played for the Red Sox from 2014-19, recalled in a video posted to social media Tuesday. “Your wife wouldn’t like that.”

One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word 😂👶🏼 #babymookie pic.twitter.com/rVIG4VWJVe — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 15, 2023

Sure enough, four pitches later, Betts launched a 436-foot home run to left-center field — his longest as a Dodger and the fifth-longest of his major league career. Betts rounded the bases and offered a fist-bump to Mancuso, not expecting the fan to make good on his word.

But less a week later, Betts saw on social media that Mancuso had posted a photo — alongside a birth certificate — of his newborn daughter, Francesca Mookie Mancuso.

Betts said in the video he posted Tuesday that the experience was “one of the coolest moments” of his 10-year MLB career.

“I can’t wait to meet Francesca,” Betts said in the video. “That’s going to be my girl.”