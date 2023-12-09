MLB Shohei Ohtani signs with Dodgers for reported 10-year, $700 million deal Ohtani's contract is believed to be the largest in the history of North American sports. Shohei Ohtani is signing with the Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Shohei Ohtani’s decision is in.

The two-way superstar is signing with the Dodgers, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday. The deal is worth $700 million over 10 years, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision,” Ohtani wrote. “I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.

“And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.

“There are some things that cannot be conveyed in writing, so I would like to talk more about this again at a later press conference.

“Thank you very much.”

Ohtani’s announcement ends the biggest free agency sweepstakes in the history of the sport. His contract is the largest in average annual value in total value in the history of MLB. It’s also believed to be the largest total contract in the history of North American sports.

There were reports and rumors that floated Friday that Ohtani was making his decision between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, with some even indicating that he might be leading toward Toronto. But reports of him flying to Toronto were later proven to be untrue.

Now, the two-time American League MVP will stay in the same area he began his MLB career. Ohtani signed with the Angels prior to the 2018 season, emerging as one of the most unique talents in the sport’s history over the last few seasons as he put up MVP-like numbers at the plate and All-Star caliber numbers on the mound.

Ohtani underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his pitching elbow in September, which will keep him off the mound in 2024. He’s expected to be able to hit when Opening Day arrives and pitch again in 2025.

The Red Sox were one of the early suitors for Ohtani, but reports indicated that they dropped out of the race ahead of this past week’s Winter Meetings.