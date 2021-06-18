Morning Sports Update Julian Edelman reminded Tom Brady of his humble Madden origins after cover announcement "You've come a long way since 'QB No. 12.'" Julian Edelman and Tom Brady celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII. David J. Phillip / AP Photo

The Red Sox open a three-game series in Kansas City tonight against the Royals at 8:10 p.m. Boston currently trails Tampa Bay by half a game in the American League East.

And the Revolution return to the field on Saturday following an international break in a match-up with New York City FC at Red Bull Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Julian Edelman’s Madden reminder for Tom Brady: On Monday, EA Sports revealed that the cover stars of Madden 22 would be “two goats.” The video game developer teased this with a a video featuring two actual goats.

Given the introduction, it was with little surprise that this year’s Madden cover athletes were revealed on Thursday to be quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The two quarterbacks who faced off in Super Bowl LV make sense as the “two goats” of the current era, though Brady’s history with the game wasn’t always that of a player regarded as one of the best of all time.

Brady, 43, was reminded of this by former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. The recently retired wide receiver tweeted a true throwback Madden stat line: Brady’s first ever player card in the game.

After being selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady’s first appearance in the game came in Madden 2001.

Brady’s name wasn’t even featured in that year’s game, and his overall rating was listed as just a 57 out of 100. This made him 10 points worse than John Friesz and Michael Bishop, New England’s second and third players on the quarterback depth chart.

“You’ve come a long way since ‘QB No. 12,'” tweeted Edelman .

Trivia: Madden 2001 was the first edition of the game to feature a player as the main image on the cover, instead of John Madden (who was shown in a smaller image in the corner). Name the player who was featured on that year’s cover.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a first round pick in 1996 out of Ohio State.

Some Patriots roster moves from Thursday :

The #Patriots signed OL R.J. Prince, who was in minicamp on a tryout basis, and released K Roberto Aguagyo and long snapper Les Farnsworth. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 17, 2021

Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs’s go-ahead home run for the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday:

Jeter Downs knew it.



The second-ranked Red Sox prospect drills a go-ahead homer in the 8th for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/fId9qNsYa4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2021

On this day: In 1975, Red Sox rookie outfielder Fred Lynn went an astounding 5-6 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in a 15-1 Red Sox win over the Tigers. It was the type of performance that would result in not only a Rookie of the Year Award at season’s end, but an MVP as well.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez made an extraordinary save on Thursday to deny Colombian midfielder Mateus Uribe a bicycle kick in the two nations’ Copa America clash.

Oh my 😳



Mateus Uribe was going for goal of the tournament on this one 👀



(sponsored by @BMW) pic.twitter.com/UdwzZAjAVn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2021

One more look:

Not sure what's better the shot or the save 😱🔥



(sponsored by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/IHhJmN2qHV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2021

Trivia answer: Eddie George