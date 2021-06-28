Morning Sports Update Danny Ainge reportedly ‘in play’ for possible front office role with the Jazz Ainge's potential role in Utah "won't be to lead the front office." Danny Ainge watches the Celtics-Wizards game in January, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Yankees on Sunday, winning the final game 9-2. Kike Hernandez set the tone for Boston early, hitting a home run off of Gerrit Cole on the first pitch of the game:

1 pitch is all it takes! pic.twitter.com/HeVYlpowtc — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 27, 2021

Also on Sunday, the Revolution’s five-game winning streak came crashing down in a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas.

Danny Ainge’s future: After the Celtics announced on June 2 that Danny Ainge was stepping down from his role as President of Basketball Operations, speculation began over what the future would hold for the longtime Boston executive.

While the Celtics’ official announcement characterized Ainge’s departure as “retirement” from his role, the 62-year-old noted afterward that he still has an eventual interest in working (but not too much).

“I haven’t really made myself available,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” a day after stepping down. “But it’s probably too early for that. I need some time off. I need to get away. But listen, I don’t want to not do anything the rest of my life. I want to work, but I don’t want to do very much, so there’s not that many people out there looking for somebody to hire to do very little.”

On Sunday, Utah Jazz executive vice president Dennis Lindsey confirmed an earlier report that he was moving to an advisory role within the team organization.

Athletic reporter Tony Jones added Ainge’s name as a possible hire for the Jazz, but placed it in the context of Justin Zanik being the designated choice to succeed Lindsey.

League Sources: Danny Ainge is in play, but if he comes into the front office, it won't be to lead the front office. Justin Zanik is the guy — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 28, 2021

“Danny Ainge is in play,” Jones tweeted, “but if he comes into the front office, it won’t be to lead the front office. Justin Zanik is the guy.”

Trivia: Can you name the four teams Danny Ainge played for in his NBA career?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Beyond the obvious Eastern Conference team, the other three all play in the Western Conference (though Ainge never played for the Jazz).

An interview with the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team: The primary team includes Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner, and Jade Carey. They are considered favorites to win multiple medals, including team gold.

Meet the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team! @hodakotb sits down with the six spectacular athletes in an exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/sRqEQndnuT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2021

Sydney McLaughlin qualified for the Olympics with a world record time: McLaughlin, 21, became the first woman to run the 400-meter hurdles in under 52 seconds with an official time of 51.90. That eclipsed the previous mark set by Dalilah Muhammad (52.16 seconds), who finished second in the race.

On this day: In 2014, James Rodríguez scored the goal of the tournament in the World Cup as Colombia defeated Uruguay 2-0 in the Round of 16.

Hoy cumple 28 años James Rodríguez y recordamos uno de los mejores goles que hizo en su carrera: pecho y bombazo en Brasil 2014 contra Uruguay. ¡QUE VIVA EL FÚTBOL, JAMES! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/pKzTGwnJfw — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 12, 2019

Daily highlight: Hunter Renfroe marked the celebration of a Red Sox sweep of the Yankees with a sliding catch in Sunday’s win.

Ready for the Tokyo Games 🤸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yCFZACrssd — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 27, 2021

Trivia answer: Celtics, Kings, Suns, Trail Blazers