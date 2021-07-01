Morning Sports Update The Patriots announced several dates for open training camp practices Fans will be able to attend the first practice on July 28. Mac Jones throwing during Patriots OTAs with Cam Newton in the background. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Royals on Wednesday night, 6-2. Boston will try to keep the current winning streak (six games) going in the series finale against Kansas City today at 1:10 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Suns defeated the Clippers in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Finals 130-103 to win the series. Phoenix will face the winner of the Eastern Conference matchup between the Bucks and Hawks (that series is currently tied 2-2).

The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

And in local news, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was named to the U.S. men’s national team squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Patriots release training camp dates: For the first time since 2019, the Patriots will host open training camp practices. The team announced the first dates of practices fans will be able to attend on Wednesday.

Advertisement:

New England’s 2021 season takes a major step forward when training camp opens on Wednesday, July 28. Fans will be allowed to attend the practice, which will take place on the training fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Open practices will also be held from July 29-31. According to the team, exact times for practices will be updated later.

Additionally, the team will host two practices inside Gillette Stadium that fans can attend. The first will be for season-ticket holders and Foxborough residents on Friday, Aug. 6, with a second on Tuesday, Aug. 10 that will be open to the general public.

The outdoor sessions on the practice fields are open to all and free to attend.

Advertisement:

One change, given the ongoing NFL COVID-19 restrictions, will be that players won’t be able to sign autographs or pose for pictures. The team also noted that unvaccinated fans are “encouraged” to wear face coverings.

Trivia: Before Patriots training camp was held at Gillette Stadium, what local college hosted it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Based in Rhode Island.

More from Boston.com:

The Angels rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the ninth inning to beat the Yankees 11-8: New York’s struggles — which Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently acknowledged with the blunt assessment that “we suck right now” — continued on Wednesday night, as closer Aroldis Chapman imploded.

Advertisement:

The 33-year-old allowed a string of baserunners before giving up a game-tying grand slam to Jared Walsh. The Angels piled on afterward, totaling seven runs in the final inning to win.

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of

There's nothing Jared Walsh can't do pic.twitter.com/h8oM51T1rt — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2021

A new twist on Bobby Bonilla Day: And don’t forget, Bonilla is far from the only former player still getting a paycheck from an MLB team. The Red Sox will continue to pay Manny Ramirez more than $2 million a year through 2026.

This #BobbyBonillaDay, Bobby is heading to the plate to host an @Airbnb stay at @CitiField, in the ultimate Mets overnight experience. Starting on July 8 at noon, #Mets fans can request to book one night at Citi Field on July 28. #LGM



⚾️👉 https://t.co/mX83DzGsBt pic.twitter.com/O5hWqr1kz3 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 1, 2021

On this day: In 1904, the St. Louis Olympics began. It was the first Olympics ever held in the United States, and it was also the first Games to use the gold, silver, and bronze medal format.

Advertisement:

In practice, the St. Louis Olympics was a disaster, requiring months to complete and including only a handful of non-North American nations. The Games, which occurred in conjunction with St. Louis hosting the World’s Fair, also carries a racist legacy thanks to — among other reasons — its “Anthropology Days.”

One of the more bizarre aspects of the 1904 Olympics was in one of its signature events: the marathon, which — as SB Nation’s Jon Bois noted in a 2016 examination — included “fraud, thievery, raw eggs, rat poison, food poisoning, liquor, feral dogs, and at least three separate incidents of near-death.”

Advertisement:

Daily highlight: Kiké Hernández made one of the catches of the season.

Trivia answer: Bryant College