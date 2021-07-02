Morning Sports Update Alex Cora credited Red Sox fans for ‘making a difference’ in win streak at Fenway Park Cora said that fans' support during the sweep of the Yankees was "amazing." Red Sox fans at Fenway Park celebrate the final out in a win over the Yankees on June 27. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox crushed the Royals 15-1 on Thursday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep. Boston has now won seven in a row.

The Revolution learned that both goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Tajon Buchanan will be away from the team for at least a few weeks in July. Both players were called into their respective national teams (Turner for the U.S., Buchanan for Canada) for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Bucks defeated the Hawks 123-112 to win Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Milwaukee leads the series 3-2 and needs only one more win to clinch a Finals matchup with the Suns.

And the U.S. women’s soccer team won a pre-Olympics friendly against Mexico 4-0 on Thursday night at Rentschler Field in Hartford. Among the flurry of scoring, Massachusetts native Kristie Mewis assisted a goal by her sister, Sam.

Alex Cora on the effect of Fenway Park fans: After starting the season playing in front of a reduced capacity crowd at Fenway Park due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, things have started to look more normal at the ballpark in a recent run of home games.

And it might not be a coincidence that the amplified attendance has coincided with a seven-game Red Sox winning streak. Following Monday’s win over Kansas City — to complete a seven-game home sweep of both the Yankees and Royals before Boston heads back on the road — Red Sox manager Alex Cora credited the home-field advantage.

“They’re making a difference,” Cora said of the Fenway crowd. “Early on, it was difficult. I mentioned to you guys when we were in Texas [in front of a full crowd], and [when] we came here to play Detroit, it felt like we were flat.

“It’s not that we were flat,” Cora added, “it’s just that the atmosphere was different. This past weekend [against the Yankees] was amazing. Even now, the last few nights. Yesterday, the last few innings [after a rain delay], the handful of people that were here were loud.”

Boston is 12-4 since Fenway was allowed to open up to full capacity. Prior to that, the team’s home record was just 15-13. The Red Sox are 51-31 overall, holding a 3.5 game lead over the Rays in the American League East.

More from Boston.com:

Sha’Carri Richardson’s interview on “Today” discussing her positive test for marijuana:

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

Jackie Bradley Jr. used some clever deception (and a fantastic throw) to pull off a double play: The Brewers won 7-2 over the Pirates on Thursday, the team’s ninth victory in a row.

Admit it, JBJ had you fooled too 😂#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/x3e0m1ltKP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 1, 2021

On this day: In 1912, Red Sox third baseman Larry Gardner hit two inside-the-park home runs in the same game, but Boston still lost to the New York Highlanders, 9-7.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Tobin Heath scored for the U.S. only seconds after coming on as a substitute.

OH MY GOODNESS @TobinHeath 😱



She comes into the games and seconds later scores for the @USWNT pic.twitter.com/3y0kIY130n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2021