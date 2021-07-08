Morning Sports Update Jayson Tatum discussed the significance of wearing No. 10 for Team USA "It's a tremendous honor," said Tatum. "And I'll wear it proudly." Jayson Tatum shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

The Red Sox lost to the Angels on Wednesday night, 5-4. In the aftermath, Boston manager Alex Cora explained that he disagreed with a ruling from the umpires after a controversial sixth inning call.

The Revolution saw a five-game home winning streak come to an end, losing 3-2 to Toronto FC.

Elsewhere, the Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup Champions, defeating the Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 to win the series, 4-1.

And in international news, England advanced to the final of Euro 2020 with a 2-1 win in extra time over Denmark. Sunday’s final against Italy (3 p.m. ET) will be the first in a major tournament for the English men’s team since 1966.

It really might be coming home 😱



KANE SLAMS IT HOME AFTER HIS PENALTY WAS SAVED! pic.twitter.com/msiI9kyMcF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2021

Also, with the Summer Olympics set to begin in two weeks, host nation Japan announced on Thursday that Tokyo had been placed in a new state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Jayson Tatum on wearing No. 10 for Team USA: As Jayson Tatum prepares to help Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, he recently spoke about the significance of wearing No. 10.

Advertisement:

Aside from its ceremonial notoriety (particularly in soccer), the No. 10 jersey carries special importance to Tatum because of Kobe Bryant. The late Hall of Famer wore No. 10 while playing for the U.S. team at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

For Tatum, who has idolized Bryant since his youth, wearing the same jersey number is a way to honor his hero.

“With this being the first Olympics since we lost him, it holds that much more value,” Tatum told reporters recently. “It’s not something I take lightly.”

Tatum wears No. 0 for the Celtics. No. 10 was retired by Boston, having been worn by another Hall of Famer (and gold medalist), Jo Jo White.

Advertisement:

The 23-year-old first wore No. 10 representing the United States in 2013 at the FIBA Americas U-16 championship in Uruguay.

“I remember that first team when I was hoping, wishing, that I got No. 10,” Tatum said. “Kobe, everyone knows that was my favorite player. I was 15 years old and got to wear the number of my favorite player. It just felt like I had some level of connection with him.”

Now, as he prepares to represent Team USA at the Olympic level, the symbolism of the number is not lost on Tatum.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Tatum. “And I’ll wear it proudly.”

Advertisement:

Trivia: Who is the all-time points leader in U.S. men’s Olympic team history?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played on every U.S. men’s Olympic team from 2004-2016.

More from Boston.com:

The Stanley Cup’s Tom Brady joke:

FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 8, 2021

Mason Mount made a young England fan’s day after Wednesday’s semifinal win:

On this day: In 2010, LeBron James announced his free agent choice on live television. “The Decision” ended with James opting to leave Cleveland and “take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.”

Daily highlight: The Revolution lost, but Carles Gil gave New England some hope in the second half with a perfectly placed free kick.

Trivia answer: Carmelo Anthony