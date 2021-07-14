Morning Sports Update Trevor Story thinks Xander Bogaerts is ‘so underrated it’s unbelievable’ "I think from a player’s standpoint, he’s earned that respect. He in my eyes is one of the top shortstops, for sure.” Xander Bogaerts in the field during the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The American League prevailed over the National League in the Major League All-Star Game 5-2 on Tuesday night. It marks the eighth straight win for the American League.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won MVP, thanks in large part to a monster home run in the third inning. His father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., weighed in:

Casi siempre me tocaba verlo por televisión, ahora me tocó verlo en vivo y en que escenario. 😍 ¡Vamos mi niño! ❤️



I usually watch you on tv, but today I’m watching you in person on a big stage! Let’s go my boy! ❤️ #VG27 https://t.co/6UshELYcXl — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 14, 2021

Elsewhere, Team USA men’s basketball snapped a two-game losing streak in pre-Olympics exhibitions, defeating Argentina 108-80.

Xander Bogaerts received praise from a National League counterpart: Though he’s in the top-10 of several statistical categories for hitting and was the starting shortstop for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Xander Bogaerts is apparently underrated.

That’s the claim made recently by Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

“The A.L./N.L. kind of keeps us apart, but man, he’s so underrated it’s unbelievable,” Story told MassLive’s Christopher Smith prior to the Home Run Derby on Monday. “He’s such a good player on both sides of the ball. I appreciate just the way he goes out there every day and posts every day. It feels like he’s getting an extra-base hit every day. He’s just a really productive player. And he’s good for the game.”

Bogaerts, 28, went 2-3 with an RBI in the All-Star Game. Yet Story thinks he doesn’t get talked about as much as other MLB stars at the same position.

“I’m not sure why that is,” Story told Smith. “I think from a player’s standpoint, he’s earned that respect. He in my eyes is one of the top shortstops, for sure.”

Trivia: Shohei Ohtani became the second Japanese pitcher to ever start an MLB All-Star Game. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He threw a no-hitter for the Red Sox in 2001.

Tuesday was tough for goalkeepers: During a preseason friendly, Arsenal goalie Arthur Okonkwo misplayed a back-pass in a 2-1 loss to Hibernian.

Arsenal’s first summer friendly is not going to plan 😅 pic.twitter.com/lOrKEqlzyw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2021

And in a Tuesday night Gold Cup match, Grenada goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook made one too many cut-backs, and former Revolution striker Jerry Bengtson pounced. Honduras went on to win, 4-0.

You hate to see it 😅😬



Honduras takes the lead on a goalkeeping blunder by Grenada pic.twitter.com/ZTgQvx4RES — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2021

Daily highlight: Angels first baseman Jared Walsh was put into left field during the All-Star Game despite having no Major League experience at the position. But in a clutch moment, he made a sliding catch to save Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes in a tough moment following Kris Bryant’s line drive.

Jared Walsh has never played left field in the majors.



He makes this catch to save a couple runs in the #AllStarGame. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XcqXcIDPcy — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2021

Trivia answer: Hideo Nomo