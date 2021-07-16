Morning Sports Update Byron Cowart discussed Patriots’ mentality ahead of facing Tom Brady in Week 4 of the 2021 season "We ain’t welcoming him back." Bill Belichick talking to Byron Cowart during a Patriots-Ravens game in 2020. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Red Sox were supposed to open a four-game series with the Yankees on Thursday — in what would have also potentially been the debut for Boston outfield prospect Jarren Duran — but the game was postponed due to multiple New York players testing positive for COVID-19.

Elsewhere, U.S. men’s soccer, with Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner starting, defeated Martinque 6-1 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday.

Byron Cowart’s take on Tom Brady’s return: In Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady will face his old team in his old home stadium, but apparently not everyone will be happy to see him back.

The Patriots-Buccaneers matchup at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3 is already being circled on calendars as one of the more interesting games of the upcoming season. Brady, 43, returns as a defending Super Bowl champion.

But according to Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart (speaking on “Patriots Way of Life“), the good feelings at Brady’s return end as soon as the game begins.

“He’s done a lot of things for this organization,” Cowart acknowledged. “He’s coming back, but he’s coming back as an opponent, so I’m going to treat it like any opponent.”

“We ain’t welcoming him back,” Cowart explained. “We just [have to] play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that.”

When it was pointed out to Cowart that the team likely will have some tribute video for Brady, the 25-year-old maintained that regardless of pregame festivities, his focus is on helping the Patriots walk away with a win.

“They might clap for him, but there’s not going to be — this is our opponent,” Cowart added. “We like to win.”

More from Boston.com:

Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan once again set up a goal for Canada: The Canadians went on to win against Haiti on Thursday, 4-1. Buchanan also caused problems for opposing defending in the Canadian’s 4-1 opening win over Martinique, and will face teammate Matt Turner in Sunday’s U.S. vs. Canada matchup.

Tajon Buchanan with the skill. Cyle Larin with the finish. 2-0! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OLQATqK1N1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2021

The yellow jersey dominated once again: Defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, a 22-year-old Slovenian, has been methodically building towards a repeat as winner in 2021. Having established himself in an early time trial, Pogačar has answered every challenge in both the Alps and Pyrenees.

In the final mountain stage of this year’s Tour on Thursday, Pogačar delivered a commanding performance. Instead of merely defending his overall lead, he attacked his rivals on the slopes of Luz Ardiden, a “beyond category” climb at the end of stage 18.

In the final ascent, Pogačar sped away from his outmatched opponents, extending what was already a lengthy lead and winning the stage (his third of the Tour). A time trial on Saturday — the last remaining portion of the race for general classification riders to realistically make a dent in his lead — could prove to be a capstone moment for Pogačar, who has given every indication that he is the stronger rider in the peloton.

The Tour de France concludes on Sunday when riders make their way into Paris and head down the Champs-Élysées.

On this day: In 1998, Nomar Garciaparra went 4-4 in a 15-4 win over Cleveland. Garciaparra accounted for nine total bases and five RBIs (three of which came on a sixth inning home run).

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Stephen Eustáquio put Canada ahead on Thursday with a perfectly placed free kick.

Stephen Eustáquio nails this beauty of a free-kick to put Canada on top! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VUe1BWzl40 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2021