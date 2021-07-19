Morning Sports Update Bruins reportedly interested in signing defenseman Ryan Suter The 36-year-old is a free agent after being released by Minnesota. Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter (20) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP Photo/David Becker

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees on Sunday, 9-1. Boston now faces Toronto in a three-game series before facing New York again starting on Thursday.

The fan who hit Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game has been banned from attending Major League games for life, according to an announcement on Sunday.

U.S. men’s soccer defeated Canada 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday, clinching a place atop Group B and booking a spot in the quarterfinals. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner started for the U.S. while teammate Tajon Buchanan featured for Canada.

Buchanan was one of Canada’s bigger threats, and tested his New England teammate on a few occasions:

The Bruins and Ryan Suter: As the Bruins head into free agency, one name has emerged as a possible Boston target: 36-year-old defenseman Ryan Suter.

After a nine-year run in Minnesota, Suter was recently bought out from his contract by the Wild. He has already been identified as a good fit for the Bruins, who have been in need of a left-shot defenseman.

And according to a report from SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are seen as a team with definitive interest in signing Suter.

“Lots of expectation Boston going hard for Ryan Suter,” wrote Friedman. “One source called him ‘the Corey Perry of 2021-22.'”

While Suter’s production declined in 2021, the veteran is still seen as a durable and potentially valuable addition.

NHL free agency begins on July 28.

More from Boston.com:

Jayson Tatum is ready for the Olympics: Tatum struggled to hit shots (3 of 10) but found other ways to contribute to the team’s 83-76 win over Spain on Sunday, totaling six points, six rebounds, and five assists. It was the final tune-up game for the Americans, who face France on Sunday in their Olympic opener.

Damian Rivera’s goal for Revolution II over the weekend: New England’s USL team lost in the end to FC Tucson, 4-2.

We're living in a @damiantico10 mixtape 📽️



The @NERevolution2 are back in it thanks to a ridiculous nutmeg 👀



2-1 | #TUCvNE pic.twitter.com/VNNUz0xlfg — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) July 18, 2021

On this day: In 1996, organizers pulled off a surprise when they had Muhammad Ali light the Olympic cauldron to open the Summer Games.

Daily highlight: Grant Ament’s behind-the-back pass set up Marcus Holman’s behind-the-back finish for a stylish goal in the PLL All-Star Game on Sunday.

DOUBLE BEHIND THE BACK 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Oy6Z1ktsk3 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 18, 2021

One more look:

Can you believe these two are on the same team all the time? 🔥@PLLArchers @GrantAment @MarcusHolman1 pic.twitter.com/4etyUMiVb2 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 18, 2021