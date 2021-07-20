Morning Sports Update Jonnu Smith and Chase Winovich will reportedly be ready for the start of Patriots training camp Veterans are scheduled to report to New England's training camp on July 27. Jonnu Smith in June, 2021. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox scored eight runs in the first inning in what was ultimately a lopsided 13-4 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. Boston faces Toronto again today at 7:07 p.m.

Also tonight, the Bucks could clinch the team’s first NBA championship since 1971 when they face the Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. Milwaukee leads Phoenix in the series, 3-2.

Tomorrow, the Revolution face Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. with New England looking to remain top of the Eastern Conference.

Pair of Patriots expected to be ready for training camp: As the Patriots prepare to get the 2021 season officially going in training camp (with veterans reporting on July 27), it appears two players who missed time during the minicamp sessions earlier this year will be back on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Doug Kyed, both edge rusher Chase Winovich and newly-signed tight end Jonnu Smith will be ready for the start of training camp:

After missing minicamp sessions, Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and outside linebacker Chase Winovich both are expected to be ready for training camp next week, per sources. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 20, 2021

Smith, 25, signed a contract in New England in March for four years worth $50 million. He was sidelined with a reported hamstring injury during the June minicamp sessions.

Winovich, a third-year player who has totaled 5.5 sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons, was also missing from minicamp, though for reasons unknown. The 26-year-old did stay in the area to train during the offseason, according to ESPN’s Mike. Reiss.

Trivia: According to Red Sox media relations, Garrett Whitlock has already amassed 16 scoreless relief appearances of more than one inning pitched. The last time a Boston reliever had more than that over the course of an entire season was in 2000. Name that 2000 Red Sox relief pitcher.

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: He arrived in a trade from Seattle.

Jayson Tatum gave a gift to a Celtics fan before the US-Spain game on Sunday:

Jayson Tatum dishes out his Jordan 36s prior to @usabasketball’s final exhibition before leaving for Tokyo! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/O9meOcw9vL — 🏀 #NBAKicks 👟 (@NBAKicks) July 19, 2021

Every Brad Marchand goal from this past season:

On this day: In 2016, Hanley Ramirez led the Red Sox to an 11-7 win over the Giants with three home runs and six RBIs.

Daily highlight: Jarren Duran hit his first Major League home run on Monday night in part of a monster first inning for the Red Sox.

Please enjoy Jarren Duran's 1st major league home run. pic.twitter.com/ImiIyCSRlK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 19, 2021

Trivia answer: Derek Lowe