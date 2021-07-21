Morning Sports Update ‘They know who they are’: Tom Brady is still motivated by a team he says passed on him in free agency "In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing.'" Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL minicamp on June 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara

On Tuesday, the Red Sox-Blue Jays game was postponed due to thunderstorms. The two teams are scheduled to play this evening at 7:07 p.m.

The bigger national sports news from Tuesday was that the Bucks became NBA champions for the first time since 1971 after Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50 points paced Milwaukee to a 105-98 win over the Suns. The Bucks won the series, 4-2.

The Olympics got off to a tough start for U.S. women’s soccer, whose 44-game unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 loss to Sweden in the first of three group stage games.

And tonight, the Revolution face Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. It’s the first time the two clubs will play each other in an official MLS regular season match.

Tom Brady on free agency, and facing the Patriots in 2021: Tom Brady recently joined Jim Gray for a SiriusXM Town Hall discussion. The interview will debut on Wednesday at 6 p.m., but a few of Brady’s quotes have emerged beforehand.

Notably, Brady was asked about a comment he made during an earlier appearance in the offseason on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” in which he described his experience in free agency in 2020.

“There was a story in free agency and one of the teams, they were interested,” said Brady. “And all of a sudden they weren’t interested in the very end. I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother f—er? Are you serious?’”

Gray asked Brady which team he might have been referring to, but the 43-year-old quarterback didn’t specify.

“There are private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me,” Brady said, according to a transcription of the interview from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “They know who they are … it’s fine. Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there are not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ … ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’

“In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing,'” Brady added. “At the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed they really wanted me, and committed to me, that I’m not going to let them down.”

On returning to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 matchup with the Patriots in the upcoming 2021 season, Brady noted that — given he has a stated two-year window left in the NFL — it will be “the last time probably in my career” he gets to play in Foxborough.

“There’s a lot to happen between now and then, and obviously I know the challenge of beating a great team like that, a great organization, great players, so many friends that are still on the team that still are my brothers,” Brady explained of facing New England. “Unfortunately, we’re going to be on different sides of the stadium this time around.”

Trivia: A quarterback currently on the Buccaneers’ roster was once a first-round draft pick. Obviously, it’s not Tom Brady. Name that quarterback.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Selected 10th overall by the Jaguars a decade ago.

U.S. softball got started at the Olympics with a 2-0 win over Italy:

Revolution center back Henry Kessler gets called up: Due to injuries with U.S. center backs, Kessler will join the national team for the Gold Cup.

On this day: In 2004, Manny Ramirez decided to insert his own extra cut-off throw. It didn’t work out, as Orioles designated hitter David Newhan circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Daily highlight: Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 33 second-half points to help carry the Bucks to the title.

Giannis EXPLODES for 33 of his 50 points in the 2nd half of Game 6, fueling the @Bucks Taco Bell Comeback en route to their first NBA Championship in 50 years!



50 PTS

14 REB

5 BLK

17-19 FTM pic.twitter.com/qDbk0nHWeb — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Trivia answer: Blaine Gabbert