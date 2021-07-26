Morning Sports Update Former Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones reportedly requests trade amid contract dispute Jones has been one of the league's most prolific pass rushers since being traded from New England in 2016. Chandler Jones during the 2019 season. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

The Boston Renegades won a third consecutive Women’s Football Alliance championship over the weekend, defeating the Minnesota Vixen 42-26 in the title game. WFA MVP Allison Cahill threw for three touchdowns and added another on the ground to help clinch the Boston three-peat.

The Red Sox rallied to defeat the Yankees 5-4 on Sunday, taking three of four from New York in the weekend series.

And the Revolution notched a third win in a week, beating Montreal at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, 2-1.

Also from the weekend:

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. The U.S. team has already won 14 medals, including seven golds.

U.S. men’s soccer advanced to the semifinal of the Gold Cup by defeating Jamaica on Sunday, 1-0. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner started for the U.S., making several important saves in a narrow victory:

Chandler Jones wants out of Arizona: Former Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones has reportedly requested a trade away from the Cardinals.

Advertisement:

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Jones, 31, is “unhappy with his contract,” set to be $15.5 million in 2021. It is the final year of his current deal.

After totaling just one sack in five games in 2020 (a season which was cut short due to surgery on is right biceps), Jones could be set for a strong return alongside new Cardinals acquisition J.J. Watt.

Fowler noted that the Cardinals view Jones as a “great guy” in the organization, and that the team does not want to trade him.

Prior to his 2020 injury, Jones had been a consistently great part of the Arizona defense, tallying double-digit sacks in each of his first four years with the Cardinals (including 19 sacks in 2019).

Advertisement:

Jones was originally a Patriots first-round draft pick in 2012, and helped New England win Super Bowl XLIX. He was traded to Arizona in 2016 for a second-round pick and guard Jonathan Cooper.

Trivia: Who was the other Patriots first-round pick the year that Jones was selected 21st overall?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Linebacker.

More from Boston.com:

Tunisia strikes gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui, the youngest swimmer in the 400-meter freestyle, took gold in stunning fashion from the outside lane on Saturday.

The first ever women’s skateboarding gold medal: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the event in its Olympic debut.

Daily highlight: Revolution forward Gustavo Bou being in an offside position ruled out a New England goal in the first half. Moments later, Bou delivered the perfect riposte in the form of an unstoppable shot.

OMG BOU! 😱



Spectacular strike from Gustavo Bou to give @NERevolution the lead! #NEvMTL pic.twitter.com/S9Zs3nan5T — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2021

Trivia answer: Dont’a Hightower