Morning Sports Update Jaylen Brown paid tribute to Terrence Clarke during the NBA Draft "You did it bro." Celtics player Jaylen Brown (left) greeted Brewster Academy's Terrence Clarke at a game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 14, 2019. Tim Lang/Tim Lang Photos

The Red Sox were routed by the Blue Jays on Thursday, 13-1. Boston begins a crucial three-game series against the Rays tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Off the field, the Red Sox made a move by acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The Major League trade deadline is today at 4 p.m. ET.

Also on Thursday, Cade Cunningham was selected first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Pistons. The Celtics, having traded the team’s first-round pick to the Thunder in the Kemba Walker deal back in June, selected 18-year-old French guard Juhann Begarin with the 45th pick.

The United States men’s soccer team advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final by defeating Qatar, 1-0. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner earned a “Man of Match” award, making several crucial saves.

Among the highlights from the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team defeated the Netherlands on penalty kicks after the game finished 2-2 following extra time. New England natives Sam Mewis and Alyssa Naeher both played key roles: Mewis scored the tying goal for the Americans after the Dutch took a first half lead, and Naeher saved three penalty kicks (including two in the decisive shootout at the end of the game).

Jaylen Brown’s tribute to Terrence Clarke: Boston native Terrence Clarke was projected to have been an NBA draft pick in 2021. After spending a year playing for Kentucky, the 19-year-old declared for the NBA draft.

Tragically, Clarke was killed in an April car crash.

The NBA honored him at the draft, with commissioner Adam Silver announcing that Clarke was being selected by the league.

With the next pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the NBA selects Terrence Clarke from the University of Kentucky. #LLTC5 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/fJYvShrgK3 — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2021

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had served as a mentor figure for Clarke. And after watching him get drafted, Brown posted a tribute to Clarke on social media.

“You did it bro,” wrote Brown.

“You left your mark all over the world I’m blessed to have shared these moments with you,” Brown continued. “Love is forever.”

Daily highlight: Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan scored a dramatic equalizer for Canada in the Gold Cup semifinal against Mexico on Thursday night. Mexico prevailed in the end, 2-1.

Canada ties it!!! 🇨🇦



Tajon Buchanan scores the FIRST goal against Mexico in this year's Gold Cup tournament and levels the score for Canada 💪 pic.twitter.com/OZiOuDITT7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2021