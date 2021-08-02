Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick said he had a ‘good conversation’ with N’Keal Harry following trade request "We have a good relationship." N'Keal Harry speaks to reporters at Patriots training camp. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost the Rays on Sunday, 3-2. Tampa Bay walks away from the weekend series with a sweep, and a 1.5 game lead in the American League East.

The Patriots continue to get the 2021 season going in training camp, with Tuesday seen as the possible date that the team can start wearing pads in practice.

And the Revolution extended the team’s winning streak to four in a row over the weekend with a 3-2 comeback against the Red Bulls. New England, currently atop the Eastern Conference, plays again on Wednesday at home against Nashville at 7 p.m.

The U.S. men’s soccer team won the Gold Cup on Sunday, defeating Mexico 1-0. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner helped the cause, making several key saves. He was named best goalkeeper of the tournament.

At the Olympics, Simone Biles is set to compete in the final women’s gymnastics event (balance beam) on Tuesday.

Bill Belichick on N’Keal Harry: Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has so far failed to become the kind of top-level player New England hoped to get when the 23-year-old was selected in the first round in 2019.

Instead, Harry has struggled to emerge as a consistent receiver. The situation appeared to shift in July when Harry’s agent revealed that he had requested a trade for his client.

“Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp,” wrote Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, on July 6. “That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”

But as training camp got underway later in the month, Harry was still on the Patriots’ roster. Asked by reporters how he felt to still be in New England — given the trade request — Harry explained on Friday that he was “very OK with being a Patriot.”

“Right now I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise,” Harry added.

On Monday, Bill Belichick was asked about Harry’s status.

“N’Keal and I have talked about it,” said Belichick. “I think we had a good conversation. We have a good relationship, so not going to get into all of that.”

“N’Keal’s in good condition,” Belichick said of Harry’s performance in camp. “He’s working hard.”

Trivia: N’Keal Harry was originally born in Toronto, Canada. He’s not the only Canadian-born wide receiver currently in the NFL. Which Steelers receiver was born in British Columbia?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for Notre Dame in college.

More from Boston.com:

“History, my friend”: When high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy finished tied at the end of the men’s Olympic final, they appeared headed for a “jump-off.”

After clarification, the two learned that they could share the gold if they decided to do so. Without hesitation, the two — who share a friendship — opted to finish as fellow gold medalists.

In case you missed it: Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who was born in El Paso, Texas, won the 100-meter gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

On this day: In 1956, the Red Sox demolished the Tigers, 18-3. Boston right fielder Jackie Jensen accounted for an astonishing nine RBIs in the game on the strength of three hits, including a home run and a triple.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Massachusetts native Miles Robinson scored the winner for the U.S. against Mexico in the Gold Cup Final on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Chase Claypool