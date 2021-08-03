Morning Sports Update Kendrick Bourne was ‘impressed’ by a touchdown pass from Mac Jones "I told him after, 'I don't know how you got it in that window.'" Mac Jones at Patriots training camp on Aug. 2 with Josh McDaniels looking on. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox start a three-game series in Detroit against the Tigers tonight at 7:10 p.m. Boston is trying to halt a four-game losing streak.

The Patriots put pads on at practice today for the first time at training camp. It continues the team’s buildup to the season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 12.

And the Revolution look to extend the team’s current four-game winning streak tomorrow against Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

At the Olympics, Simone Biles returned to competition on Tuesday and won a bronze medal in the balance beam. It’s Biles’ seventh career Olympic medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for most career medals won by an American gymnast.

Team USA men’s basketball defeated Spain 95-81 to advance to the Olympic semifinals. Kevin Durant led the way with 25 points (Jayson Tatum added 13 points).

And U.S. middle distance runner Athing Mu became the first American woman since 1968 to win gold in the 800 meters:

ATHING MU TAKES THE GOLD! 🥇



She is the first American woman to win the 800m since the 1968 Mexico City Games. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WmJq2dYulr — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Kendrick Bourne praised Mac Jones: On Friday, Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (one of the team’s many offseason free-agent additions) hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. It was a throw that ESPN writer Mike Reiss called “arguably [the] prettiest pass of the day.”

On Monday, Bourne spoke to reporters and was asked about the moment.

“I definitely was impressed with that throw,” said Bourne. “I told him after, ‘I don’t know how you got it in that window,’ but you know the league is about a little bit of separation. We’re not going to always beat them by five yards. It’s half a yard. Maybe less than a yard. So for him to have that kind of accuracy, it’s impressive. I’m excited to see him grow each day.”

Jones is currently locked in competition with returning Patriots starter Cam Newton for the spot atop the quarterback depth chart.

“My job is to get open for him,” Bourne added. “So if he sees me, the faster I get open, the easier it is for him to hit me. Yeah, his decision-making is pretty up to par.”

Trivia: While at Eastern Washingtion, Kendrick Bourne was teammates with another future NFL receiver who broke multiple FCS career records, including receptions, yards, and touchdown catches. Name that receiver.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Rams.

A cat got on the field at Yankee Stadium: A cat successfully evaded Yankee Stadium personnel on Monday, serenaded by “MVP” chants. After a prolonged chase around the outfield, the cat escaped through an open door on the third base line. A Yankees spokesperson declined to comment on what happened to the cat, so its fate remains unknown.

Yankee Stadium security chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes and never gets its hands on what might be the most elusive animal that ever lived pic.twitter.com/w2HR4H3HaW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2021

Brandon Bolden on being back after his 2020 opt out: “It’s great to be back out here with the guys, just had to let them know on the first day back. I missed them all, even Bill.”

On this day: In 1936, U.S. sprinter Jesse Owens won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics, defeating fellow American Ralph Metcalfe to win the 100-meter final.

Jesse Owens won the gold medal for the 100-meter dash on August 3, the first of four he would win at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. #ThisDayInHistory pic.twitter.com/00vftctEfP — American Experience (@AmExperiencePBS) August 3, 2020

Daily highlight: Elaine Thompson-Herah completed an impressive sweep of both the 100-meter and 200-meter events at the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant display.

Elaine Thompson-Herah completes the double-double! 🥇



She wins the women's 100m and 200m. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/e6wu5eezFs — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Trivia answer: Cooper Kupp