Hunter Henry will reportedly miss ‘a couple of weeks’ with a shoulder injury

The Red Sox begin a pivotal three-game series against the Rays tonight at 7:10 p.m. Boston currently trails Tampa Bay by four games in the American League East.
And the Celtics continue Summer League with a game against the Nuggets tonight at 7 p.m.
The latest on Hunter Henry: Having signed tight end Hunter Henry as part of a larger free agent blitz in the offseason, the Patriots are hoping to hit the ground running in the 2021 season. But a recent update on Henry’s status might mean Patriots fans will have to wait a bit to see the 26-year-old back on the field.
According to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry will miss “a couple of weeks” due to a shoulder injury.
Asked about Henry’s status later on Tuesday, Bill Belichick explained that the Patriots will be patient with him.
“He’s day-to-day. He’ll come back as he can come back,” Belichick told Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “We have many other players in that same category.”
“Hunter’s a smart guy,” Belichick added. “He has a lot of experience. He’s been here and done everything we’ve done as a team. So when we get him back, we’ll get him back in the pace and schedule that fits his physical situation. But he’ll continue to make progress. There’s still a lot of things that he can do.”
More from Boston.com:
N’Keal Harry on his strong performance so far at training camp:
According to multiple reports, Lionel Messi has agreed to a deal with PSG:
On this day: In 1984, Team USA men’s basketball — led by Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing — destroyed Spain 96-65 to win the gold medal. Jordan and Ewing would return to the Olympic stage again in 1992 with the Dream Team.
Daily highlight: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte made a two-handed block in Monday’s Summer League matchup with the Knicks.
