Hunter Henry will reportedly miss ‘a couple of weeks’ with a shoulder injury

The Red Sox begin a pivotal three-game series against the Rays tonight at 7:10 p.m. Boston currently trails Tampa Bay by four games in the American League East.

And the Celtics continue Summer League with a game against the Nuggets tonight at 7 p.m.

The latest on Hunter Henry: Having signed tight end Hunter Henry as part of a larger free agent blitz in the offseason, the Patriots are hoping to hit the ground running in the 2021 season. But a recent update on Henry’s status might mean Patriots fans will have to wait a bit to see the 26-year-old back on the field.

According to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry will miss “a couple of weeks” due to a shoulder injury.

Patriots’ TE Hunter Henry now is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” with the shoulder injury he suffered last weekend that is “not serious”, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021

Asked about Henry’s status later on Tuesday, Bill Belichick explained that the Patriots will be patient with him.

“He’s day-to-day. He’ll come back as he can come back,” Belichick told Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “We have many other players in that same category.”

“Hunter’s a smart guy,” Belichick added. “He has a lot of experience. He’s been here and done everything we’ve done as a team. So when we get him back, we’ll get him back in the pace and schedule that fits his physical situation. But he’ll continue to make progress. There’s still a lot of things that he can do.”

N’Keal Harry on his strong performance so far at training camp:

According to multiple reports, Lionel Messi has agreed to a deal with PSG:

🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi has agreed terms on a two-year contract to join PSG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2021

On this day: In 1984, Team USA men’s basketball — led by Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing — destroyed Spain 96-65 to win the gold medal. Jordan and Ewing would return to the Olympic stage again in 1992 with the Dream Team.

The greatest moments of the greatest basketball player of all time? 🏀🐐



Relive just how good Michael Jordan was with highlights from Los Angeles 1984 and the #DreamTeam of Barcelona 1992#ReliveTheOlympics and the magic of the '92 Dream Team here: https://t.co/UHXQqcicTB pic.twitter.com/dTJsu22VWK — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) May 21, 2020

Daily highlight: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte made a two-handed block in Monday’s Summer League matchup with the Knicks.