Morning Sports Update Former MLB player Dylan Cozens appreciates ‘opportunity’ from Patriots for NFL tryout "For them to take a chance, and even work me out, was pretty cool I thought." Dylan Cozens playing for the Brewers in 2021 spring training. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Tuesday night, 8-4. Since July 29, Boston is 2-10, and now trails Tampa Bay by five games in the American League East. The two teams match up again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Celtics moved to 2-0 in the NBA Summer League with a 107-82 win over the Nuggets. Aaron Nesmith erupted for 33 points, shooting 7-9 from 3-point range.

Dylan Cozens on his Patriots tryout: After playing parts of nine seasons in professional baseball — including 27 games at the Major League level for the Phillies in 2018 and 2019 — Dylan Cozens decided to switch it up.

The 27-year-old decided earlier in June that he wanted to pursue playing professional football instead. After playing 31 games in the Brewers’ organization in the 2021 season, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Cozens announced he was stepping away from baseball.

I’ve decided it’s time to chase my dream of playing in the @NFL. I want to thank the @phillies @RaysBaseball and @Brewers organizations for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball but more importantly the people, experiences, and memories I’ll keep forever. — Dylan Cozens (@dylancozens) June 22, 2021

The Patriots were apparently watching this development, as Cozens recently told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss that he believes New England saw his tweet, and reached out.

New England recently had Cozens in for a tryout.

“I really appreciate the opportunity the Patriots gave me,” Cozens told Reiss. “That’s all anyone could hope for — a chance. For them to take a chance, and even work me out, was pretty cool I thought.”

Cozens signed with the Phillies as a second-round pick in 2012 out of high school. In 2016, at the Double-A level, he hit 40 home runs and stole 21 bases. He collected six hits in 39 at-bats at the Major League level (including one home run).

Since he hadn’t played organized football since his days as a multi-sport star at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cozens understands that he still has a ways to go before he could potentially make an NFL roster.

“I’m just too small right now to compete at the NFL level at defensive end,” said Cozens. “Not that I don’t think I can get there eventually. But I would really like to get my foot in the door, whether it’s tight end or special teams. Time is ticking. If I can get my foot in the door, then I can show my athleticism, work ethic, and will to win.”

Trivia: What former world champion freestyle wrestler later became a three-time Super Bowl winner as a member of the Patriots’ offensive line?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a Patriot for Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX.

Trivia answer: Stephen Neal