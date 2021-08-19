Morning Sports Update Michael Lombardi explained why Bill Belichick should be patient with Mac Jones "You're better off letting the crops in the field grow." Cam Newton and Mac Jones warm up before the Patriots' preseason opener against Washington. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Revolution rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday, extending the current unbeaten run to eight games. New England remains by far the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 14-point lead in the standings.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox lost the final game of a series against the Yankees, 5-2. New York’s three-game sweep now means that Boston trails in the wild card standings by a game.

Tonight, the Patriots face the Eagles in both teams’ second preseason game at 7:30 p.m. For New England, the ongoing quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Cam Newton will inevitably dominate discussion, but there are numerous subplots to keep track of as Bill Belichick’s team prepares for the 2021 season.

Mike Lombardi on Mac Jones: Since arriving at Patriots’ training camp, Jones has worked his way into the discussion for possibly winning the starting role over Newton.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, a source inside the Patriots’ orgainization told him that Jones, New England’s 2021 first-round pick, has been managing himself “very well, very smart, very hard worker,” and has been showing “steady progress.”

And if Jones plays well in Thursday’s preseason contest against the Eagles (along with the third preseason game against the Giants on Aug. 29), Belichick will face a major decision as to which quarterback opens the regular season.

In a recent podcast episode of “The GM Shuffle,” show host (and former Patriots assistant to the coaching staff) Michael Lombardi said that he was at New England’s joint practice with the Eagles on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“I spent Tuesday up [with] the Patriots, talking to the coaches from there, talking to the Eagle coaches,” Lombardi explained. “They have to get their guys ready to go. Some of these preseason games are going to be a little bit more — especially the third one — a little bit more eye-opening than perhaps we saw in the past.”

Lombardi’s other takeaway from the Patriots-Eagles practice is regarding whether or not Belichick should start Jones instead of Newton to open the season.

“If you’re Belichick, do you put Mac in to start the season? And then if Mac struggles and doesn’t look good, are you going to bench him?” Lombardi asked. “Then how do you get him back again? How do you renew his confidence?”

In Lombardi’s view, Newton should start for New England, allowing Jones more time to develop.

“You’re better off being patient,” said Lombardi. “You’re better off letting the crops in the field grow. You’re better off letting it have a little bit more time to sink its roots.”

Trivia: Who is the last rookie quarterback to start a regular season game for the Patriots?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: NC State.

Daily highlight: Matías Zaracho of Atlético Mineiro scored an acrobatic opener in a 3-0 win over River Plate in the second leg of a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Jacoby Brissett