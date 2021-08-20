Morning Sports Update How Cam Newton’s performance against the Eagles impacted the Patriots’ quarterback competition "This team is capable of winning this division." Cam Newton during the Patriots' 35-0 win over the Eagles in the team's second 2021 preseason game. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Patriots demolished the Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night. It was an impressive showing in New England’s second preseason game, as the team totaled 207 yards rushing (with four touchdowns on the ground).

Meanwhile, both Cam Newton and Mac Jones looked sharp. Newton completed eight of nine passes for 103 yards with a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. Jones then came in and went 13 for 19 for 146 yards passing.

The Patriots have one preseason game remaining against the Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Gillette Stadium.

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Rangers this evening at 7:10 p.m.

And the Revolution look to extend the team’s eight-game unbeaten run against FC Cincinnati on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The reaction to Cam Newton: With an efficient and almost mistake-free performance in Thursday’s preseason win, Newton — the Patriots’ 2020 starter at quarterback — greatly enhanced his chances of keeping the starting job despite Jones’s own strong performance against the Eagles.

Reacting to the game on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Friday morning, NFL analyst Ryan Clark said that Newton answered some important questions.

“When I came into this game, my first thought was that Mac Jones is ascending,” Clark admitted. “Obviously Cam Newton has reached his peak and eventually those things would meet [at] a precipice and Mac Jones would become the quarterback of the New England Patriots. But after watching the game last night, you know what I thought? That may not be as soon as I initially thought it would be.

“Look at Cam last night: He’s stepping up in the pocket, he’s making huge throws, he’s extremely accurate,” Clark continued. “If you watch the game, you see him going through his progressions, you see him comfortable. He seemed like a guy who was actually approaching this game differently than we have seen from him before. Cam played from the pocket, and he played well from the pocket.”

Though New England still has more time (and one additional preseason game) before the start of the regular season on Sept. 12, Newton — the incumbent — is making the case to keep his starting role.

“If Cam Newton can continue to play like this,” said Clark, “I believe that he will still be the guy for the New England Patriots.”

Fellow ESPN analyst (and former linebacker) Bart Scott credited Bill Belichick’s roster rebuild.

“This is a user-friendly offense,” Scott explained. :I think that Bill Belichick went back to what he had early around Tom Brady. He has two great tight ends. He has arguably the best offensive line in all of the game. It’s not about the weapons on the outside. You talk about you want your quarterback to be more accurate? Well, get him two good tight ends to throw the ball to. Easy throws, guys that can create personnel matchup issues, and I think that’s what he’s done.”

As for a ceiling for the 2021 Patriots, Scott sees the potential for reclaiming the AFC East from the Bills.

“This team is capable of winning this division,” added Scott. “Remember, they were 7-9 and they had a lot of guys opt out. They not only got those guys back, they went out and spend a boatload of money in free agency.”

Trivia: Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe collectively own 19 of the top 20 seasons in Patriots history in terms of passing yards. Who is the only other quarterback to appear on the list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: USC.

Bill Belichick’s press conference from Friday morning:

On this day: In 2008, Usain Bolt broke the men’s 200-meter world record at the Beijing Olympics, pulling away from the field with a time of 19.30 seconds.

Daily highlight: Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia made one of the catches of the season on Thursday night.

One more look:

.@AdolisJose with one of the better catches we've seen this year. pic.twitter.com/o4kvGMHCiF — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2021

Trivia answer: Matt Cassel