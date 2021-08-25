Morning Sports Update ‘Boston is my home’: Tuukka Rask discussed a possible Bruins return "For me it's about that pride of playing for one team and one team only." Tuukka Rask could return to the Bruins next season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Twins on Tuesday, 11-9. Boston holds a two-game lead over Oakland for the final American League wild card spot.

Today, the Patriots participate in a join practice with the Giants (the first of two, with the second coming on Thursday). New England and New York meet in each team’s preseason finale on Sunday at 6 p.m.

And tonight, Revolution players Gustavo Bou and Matt Turner will be among the MLS All-Stars in the matchup against Liga MX All-Stars at 9:30 p.m.

Off the field, the Revolution announced that 22-year-old winger Tajon Buchanan has agreed to a transfer to Belgian team Club Brugge at the end of the 2021 MLS season. The fee for the transfer is reportedly around $7 million, with New England also set to receive a 10-percent sell-on fee should Buchanan leave Brugge in a future transfer.

Advertisement:

Tukka Rask on his NHL future: After 14 seasons with the Bruins, 34-year-old Tuukka Rask is currently a free agent.

The longtime Boston goaltender had hip surgery earlier in the offseason and — while the surgery reportedly went well — Rask will not be ready to play again until late December at the earliest.

As for his possible return to the Bruins, Rask shared his thoughts in a Wednesday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” during the annual Jimmy Fund telethon.

Asked if he was “in discussions with the Bruins,” Rask said he was not “right now.”

“But we had good talks with [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney] and I think we’re on the same page,” Rask added. “So we’ll see how my rehab goes and then hopefully sign a contract.”

Advertisement:

Boston currently has goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and new signing Linus Ullmark on the roster, but could add Rask back into the mix after the start of the season.

“I’ve been so lucky to be a part of only one team in the NHL,” said Rask. “For me it’s about that pride of playing for one team and one team only. I have no reason to chase the money anymore and go somewhere else.

“The Bruins are my home, and Boston is my home,” Rask explained, “and I’ve always wanted to play here, wanted to stay here, so the money won’t be an issue.”

Advertisement:

The Bruins open the season on Oct. 16 against the Stars.

Trivia: Before Sony Michel, who was the last running back the Patriots selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: University of Minnesota.

More from Boston.com:

Jonathan Rodriguez won the All-Star Game skills competition for Liga MX against MLS: Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner took part, and made a few customary saves earlier in the matchup, but Rodriguez won it on the crossbar challenge.

Jonathan Rodriguez hits the crossbar from midfield and wins it all for @LigaBBVAMX.



Crossbar Challenge pres. by @Gillette // #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/FCO51demyK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 25, 2021

Real Madrid’s Walter Tavares helped Cape Verde upset Angola with a glass-breaking dunk:

On this day: In 2012, the Red Sox completed a blockbuster trade with the Dodgers, sending Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford, Nick Punto and cash to Los Angeles for Ivan De Jesus, James Loney, and Allen Webster (with Rubby De La Rosa and Jerry Sands added as “players to be named later” in the deal).

Advertisement:

Then in the midst of the team’s first losing season since 1997, the move allowed Boston to slash payroll dramatically. The Dodgers agreed to cover $258 of the $270 million owed to players the Red Sox sent in the trade.

And while none of the players Boston received in return ever played prominent roles with the team, the move helped clear the way for an instantaneous rebuild the next season (when the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series).

– Boston Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock took a home run away from Manny Machado during a 5-2 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Not Manny guys can do what AJ just did. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ib9F97Vcdi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 25, 2021

Trivia answer: Laurence Maroney