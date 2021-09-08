Morning Sports Update Tom Brady called David Patten ‘ a great man on and off the field’ "David was a great friend, obviously heartbreaking to hear the news." David Patten scores on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in a win over the Chiefs in 2002. GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Tuesday, 12-7. The two teams conclude the three-game series this evening at 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere, the United States men’s soccer team is in Honduras for a World Cup qualifier tonight at 10:30 p.m.

Tom Brady on David Patten: Following the tragic news that former wide receiver David Patten had died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 2, numerous former teammates and coaches have paid tribute to him.

In a recent radio discussion on SiriusXM, Tom Brady also discussed Patten. Brady and Patten played together on three Super Bowl-winning teams between the 2001-2004 seasons.

“David was a great friend, obviously heartbreaking to hear the news,” said Brady. “He was an amazing teammate, one of the great teammates I’ve been around. Was a great man on and off the field and it’s just a real tragedy. David was a minister, his faith was very important to him. Just really hard to hear the news.

“Obviously, my thoughts are with his family,” Brady continued. “Just a very tough time for the Patten family, for his ministry, and everyone who loved David certainly shared a lot of prayers around the country with his passing. Just a tough week when you hear certain things like this.”

Robert Kraft’s statement on the death of Sam Cunningham:

On this day: In 2013, Will Middlebrooks became the last person to hit a home run off of Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera.

Daily highlight: The Rockies turned a potential error into a slick double play.

