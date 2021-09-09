Morning Sports Update Rob Ninkovich claims Mac Jones was helping Cam Newton ‘learn the playbook’ Ninkovich said that "inside sources" told him that Jones had fewer mental errors as a result of "having a better understanding of the offense." Mac Jones and Cam Newton warm up against Washington. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Rays 2-1 on Wednesday night, with outfielder Hunter Renfroe hitting the go-ahead home run before ending the game with a spectacular outfield assist to catch Joey Wendle at third base for the final out.

𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗙𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nyy3aiMZxf — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2021

Boston resumes on Friday night in a three-game series against the White Sox.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. men’s national team rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Honduras in World Cup qualifying, 4-1. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made a critical second half save to keep the score level before the U.S. pulled away with some late goals.

Rob Ninkovich’s report on Cam Newton and Mac Jones: The Patriots’ quarterback competition is now over, with rookie Mac Jones having won against 2020 starter Cam Newton. Jones’s performance in training camp and preseason was sufficient to impress Bill Belichick into giving him the starting job despite never having played a down in the NFL regular season.

Advertisement:

Behind the scenes, Jones reportedly also had a major lead on Newton.

According to a report from former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich (not an ESPN analyst), it was the rookie helping the veteran learn the playbook, not the other way around.

Ninkovich, speaking on a recent episode of “The Dan and Ninko Podcast,” claimed that his reporting was based on “inside sources inside the actual building” in New England.

“From everything that I understand now, Mac was basically helping Cam learn the playbook,” said Ninkovich. “So, imagine that. Learn that. Learn that right now. Absorb it. Learn it. Because Mac was having less M.E.’s — mental errors, that is what M.E. is in football, mental errors. He was having less mental errors in having a better understanding of the offense. We didn’t see Cam run any two-minute [drill]. We didn’t see him run any no-huddle. You have to run no-huddle. That’s vital.”

Advertisement:

Newton, who was released by the Patriots as part of the team’s final roster cuts prior to the regular season, has since stated that he does not intend to retire yet, and that he has “a lot of football still in me.”

Jones will make his first career start on Sunday against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

In a discussion about U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie, former Revolution (and U.S. national team) forward Charlie Davies opened up: Davies, a New Hampshire native, cited his own story in an emotional segment.

"This brings me back to 2009 when I broke team protocol."@CharlieDavies9 shares his story. pic.twitter.com/YKFlkv4SCJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021

On this day: In 1990, 19-year-old Pete Sampras defeated Andre Agassi 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to win the U.S. Open, the first of what would eventually be 14 Grand Slam titles.

Daily highlight: Hunter Renfroe’s Wednesday heroics ensured that there was only one choice for today’s highlight.