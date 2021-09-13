Morning Sports Update ‘That’s what Tua do’: J.C. Jackson wasn’t impressed with Tua Tagovailoa despite Dolphins’ win "If he doesn’t have his first read, he’s just going to throw the ball up." J.C. Jackson breaks up a pass from Tua Tagovailoa intended for DeVante Parker during the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 17-16 in the team’s 2021 season opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards along with the first touchdown pass of his career, but a late fumble from running back Damien Harris ended New England’s last chance to take the lead.

Also on Sunday, the Red Sox lost to the White Sox, 2-1. Boston is currently tied with Toronto for the American League wild card, with the Yankees one game behind.

J.C. Jackson’s thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa: Though the Patriots lost to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday, New England cornerback J.C. Jackson had blunt analysis of the second year Miami quarterback in his postgame remarks.

Asked about how the defense handled Tagovailoa (who was 16-27 for 202 yards along with a touchdown pass but also a fourth quarter interception), the 25-year-old cornerback said it went as expected.

“We [were] in his face the whole game,” Jackson explained. “The front seven was crushing him the whole game. That’s what Tua do. If he doesn’t have his first read, he’s just going to throw the ball up. And that’s when we capitalize on defense, when he makes mistakes like that.”

The play Jackson referenced was Tagovailoa’s turnover on a third down in the game’s final quarter. Attempting to protect a one-point lead, the Dolphins signal-caller made a major mistake by throwing the ball up (resulting in an interception made by Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones).

Tagovailoa said after the game that he was “trying to throw the ball away.”

“Unfortunately, that’s not what happened,” Tagovailoa admitted.

After taking over possession, the Patriots drove into Dolphins territory and appeared poised to score points to take the lead, but Harris’s fumble rendered it a missed opportunity.

Bill Belichick’s Monday press conference:

Tajon Buchanan’s game-winning goal for the Revolution on Saturday:

One. Touch. Masterclass.



On this day: In 1946, Ted Williams beat the Cleveland shift — slashing the ball into the left-field corner — for an eventual inside-the-park home run in a 1-0 Red Sox win. With the victory, Boston clinched the American League pennant.

Williams, according to a Boston Globe account, skipped the team celebrations afterward to visit a patient at a military hospital.

Daily highlight: Washington receiver Terry McLaurin made arguaby the catch of the day on Sunday in a loss against the Chargers.

Dropped it RIIIIIGHT in the bucket



