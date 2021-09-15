Morning Sports Update Julian Edelman shared Bill Belichick anecdotes, thoughts on the Patriots during ‘Inside the NFL’ "What are we doing?" Julian Edelman warming up before a Patriots-49ers game in 2020. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Red Sox defeated the Mariners on Tuesday night, 8-4. Boston plays Seattle again today at 4:10 p.m., and remains fractionally outside of a wild card spot with 15 games remaining.

Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. With only two games remaining before the playoffs, the Sun are a league-leading 24-6 and also expect star forward Alyssa Thomas to return following an Achilles tear earlier in 2021.

Julian Edelman’s thoughts on the Patriots: Now retired from playing football, Julian Edelman is already in Week 2 of his career as a football pundit.

The 35-year-old former New England star is now a commentator on “Inside the NFL,” and shared his reaction to his old team’s opening week performance, a 17-16 loss to the Dolphins.

Edelman began by noting that Mac Jones completed a record percentage of his passes for a rookie debut. But as a former receiver, Edelman cast his eye on the Patriots’ plethora of free agent signings.

“I like to think of [how] Bill Belichick went out, and he spent a whole lot of money,” Edelman noted. “Well their receivers, they had 14 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown from their free agent signings. That’s a big thing when you’re a team and you get to see your upper division go out and sign players to make you guys rebuild and get better.

“When you see the actual proof in the pudding and the production, I mean that’s what you really want,” Edelman concluded.

Asked if he thought Patriots fans should stay calm despite the opening defeat, Edelman replied, “Of course.”

“They had some very uncharacteristic-type plays,” he added. “They had eight penalties for 86 yards. They turned the ball over twice in the game, which — there’s a premium for keeping the ball in your hand in New England. I remember Bill Belichick used to say, ‘When you are carrying the football, you’re not only carrying the football for the team, everyone in the building, but you’re carrying it for everyone in the region. The fate is in your hands.'”

Later in the show, as the subject of fumbling came up again, Edelman channeled his inner Belichick (using his impression of his former coach) to ask, “What are we doing?”

An update on Josh Gordon:

NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

An American scored the winner for BSC Young Boys to stun Manchester United 2-1 in the Champions League:

JORDAN PEFOK WITH THE GAME-WINNER IN THE LAST MINUTE OF ADDED TIME.



WHAT A TIME TO SCORE YOUR FIRST #UCL GOAL. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9osk5tP980 — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2021

On this day: In 1979, Red Sox first baseman Bob Watson hit for the cycle in a 10-2 win over the Orioles. In doing so, Watson became the first player in Major League history to hit for the cycle in both the American and National Leagues.

Daily highlight: White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez made a tremendous catch against the wall to rob a home run in a 9-3 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

*exhale*



We've got a man there! pic.twitter.com/JhpztYCs6H — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 15, 2021