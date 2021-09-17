Morning Sports Update Shaun Wade explained the differences he’s noticed between the Patriots and Ravens "It's a totally different atmosphere." Shaun Wade was traded from the Ravens to the Patriots in August. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox open a three-game series tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Orioles. Boston is a half-game up on New York for the final American League wild-card spot.

On Saturday, the Revolution host the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium at 7 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots travel to play the Jets at 1 p.m.

Shaun Wade discussed the Patriots’ practice and training regimen: Former Ravens rookie cornerback Shaun Wade was traded to the Patriots in August for a pair of late-round future draft picks.

Wade getting traded during his rookie season is somewhat unusual, and means that the former Ohio State standout now has to acclimate to a new NFL team for the second time in his first season.

It’s an interesting position for Wade to be in, and he explained how coming to the Patriots provided a glimpse at how two different NFL organizations operate.

“That adjustment, I’m not going to lie, it’s very, very hard,” Wade told reporters on Thursday. “Just going to Baltimore and learning their defense and how they play, how they practice, and coming here, it’s a totally different atmosphere. They practice different, they lift different here, the coaches are different here, the system is different here. It’s just something that I have to adjust to, and that’s a part of life. You’ve got to adjust in life, and this is just something I’ve got to adjust to to get to where I want in my goals.”

Wade even went into detail about how New England and Baltimore differ on workout regimens.

According to Wade, the Patriots focus more on creating explosiveness.

“Here, we do a lot of legs,” said Wade. “In Baltimore, they do single legs, single arms, and stuff like that. Here, you do a lot of legs. You bench and things like that, but every day is definitely a leg day here. I see they really want to work on your explosion here. That’s the number one thing. Practice-wise, it’s kind of the same, because you’ve got a lot of guys that are vets and they’re very intense. It’s just probably harder in Baltimore, that would be the little difference. Meeting-wise, it’s probably the same.”

“Lifting’s probably the most different thing, and the playbook, because it’s different language,” Wade concluded.

Despite the challenges of learning new concepts and adapting to the differences, Wade — who described himself as “a winner” — said he’s happy to be with the Patriots.

“I won four state championships, a little league national championship, [three] Big Ten championships. I’m a winner, and all I care about is winning,” said Wade. “So I’m on a winning program, and right now, all I care about is winning.”

Wade was inactive for the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, but with Stephon Gilmore still out, he could eventually earn some playing time.

Adam Ottavino said he “took it personally” that Seattle media gave the Mariners the edge in comparing bullpens with the Red Sox:

The power of electronic media! pic.twitter.com/Sy5xfW1oap — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 16, 2021

Tough times for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha: During a Europa League game against Galatasaray on Thursday, Strakosha accidentally hit the ball into his own net. Lazio lost the game, 1-0.

OWN GOAL OF THE WEEK?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/TVssBbS7h5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 16, 2021

On this day: In 1996, Hideo Nomo became the first Japanese-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Major League Baseball. Nomo, who would go on to also throw a no-hitter for the Red Sox in 2001, pitched nine hitless innings in a 9-0 win over the Rockies at Coors Field.

Daily highlight: PSV playmaker Mario Gotze pulled off two nutmegs in the same sequence, the second of which came on an assist of Cody Gakpo’s goal in a 2-2 Europa League draw against Real Sociedad. Gotze had also scored for PSV earlier in the game.

Two nutmegs, an assist, Mario Gotze threw it back 😍 pic.twitter.com/u8w4xAP3wf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 16, 2021