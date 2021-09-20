Morning Sports Update Kendrick Bourne joked about Mac Jones’s touchdown celebration Jones appears to be developing a rapport with his teammates. Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne celebrate James White's touchdown against the Jets. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Patriots defeated the Jets 25-6 on Sunday, with Mac Jones getting his first career win in a regular season NFL game. New England’s defense was dominant, intercepting New York rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times.

Also on Sunday, the Red Sox won for the fifth time in a row, rallying past the Orioles, 8-6. Boston is currently atop the American League wild card standings.

Kendrick Bourne’s Mac Jones shoutout: In trying to gauge where Mac Jones is in his development, on-field results are obviously the primary factor. In that regard, the Patriots rookie’s grade went up a notch following Sunday’s Week 2 win over the Jets.

Advertisement:

But on top of his actual play during games, Jones appears to be developing a rapport with his teammates.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who signed with New England in the offseason as a free agent, took to Twitter to joke about Jones’s enthusiasm following a touchdown against the Jets.

“My dawg built different,” Bourne joked. “Almost gave me a concussion.”

Yea! @MacJones_10 😂🩸💧📈📈

My dawg built different! Almost gave me a concussion 😂 https://t.co/erUU5UDFdS — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) September 19, 2021 Bourne and Jones connected twice on Sunday for 10 yards. Jones finished the game completing 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards.

More from Boston.com:

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the team is 100 percent vaccinated:

🎥 #NHLBruins updates per GM Don Sweeney:

◾️Fabian Lysell likely to play for Vancouver (WHL) to start season

◾️Charlie Coyle will be limited for first week of camp

◾️D-men Didier, Berglund, and Greenway will start camp injured

◾️As of now, players/staff are 100 percent vaccinated pic.twitter.com/C1AJB66p7b — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2021

From the weekend: Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham made a spectacular one-handed interception during the 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

PICKED OFF!@OU_Football's defense comes up with an incredible INT! pic.twitter.com/sKFUa8167A — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021

On this day: In 1913, Brookline native Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win the U.S. Open, miraculously defeating English champions Ted Ray and Harry Vardon.

Advertisement:

Oimet, 20, was helped through the course by his 10-year-old caddie, Eddie Lowery, eventually securing the win after a dramatic three-way playoff. He played in front of an adoring home crowd at The Country Club in Brookline (which is where the tournament will return in 2022).

Daily highlight: Damien Harris unleashed one of the best runs that will be seen in the 2021 season during the Patriots’ win over the Jets on Sunday.