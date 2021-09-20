Kendrick Bourne joked about Mac Jones’s touchdown celebration

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Patriots defeated the Jets 25-6 on Sunday, with Mac Jones getting his first career win in a regular season NFL game. New England’s defense was dominant, intercepting New York rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times.
Also on Sunday, the Red Sox won for the fifth time in a row, rallying past the Orioles, 8-6. Boston is currently atop the American League wild card standings.
Kendrick Bourne’s Mac Jones shoutout: In trying to gauge where Mac Jones is in his development, on-field results are obviously the primary factor. In that regard, the Patriots rookie’s grade went up a notch following Sunday’s Week 2 win over the Jets.
But on top of his actual play during games, Jones appears to be developing a rapport with his teammates.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who signed with New England in the offseason as a free agent, took to Twitter to joke about Jones’s enthusiasm following a touchdown against the Jets.
“My dawg built different,” Bourne joked. “Almost gave me a concussion.”
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the team is 100 percent vaccinated:
From the weekend: Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham made a spectacular one-handed interception during the 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday.
On this day: In 1913, Brookline native Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win the U.S. Open, miraculously defeating English champions Ted Ray and Harry Vardon.
Oimet, 20, was helped through the course by his 10-year-old caddie, Eddie Lowery, eventually securing the win after a dramatic three-way playoff. He played in front of an adoring home crowd at The Country Club in Brookline (which is where the tournament will return in 2022).
Daily highlight: Damien Harris unleashed one of the best runs that will be seen in the 2021 season during the Patriots’ win over the Jets on Sunday.
