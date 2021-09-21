Morning Sports Update Tom Brady is not a fan of the NFL’s new emphasis on taunting calls Brady's opinion differs from that of his former coach Bill Belichick. Tom Brady celebrates a Buccaneers touchdown with Mike Evans. AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tonight (7:10 p.m.), the Red Sox open a two-game series against the Mets at Fenway Park. Boston currently leads the the American League wild card chase.

Tomorrow, the Revolution face the Chicago Fire at 8 p.m.

And the Patriots continue preparations to host the Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tom Brady expresses his thoughts on the taunting rule: Tom Brady hasn’t been shy about expressing his opinions on NFL rule changes.

The 44-year-old made his thoughts on the league’s rule change regarding positional numbering very clear shortly after the it was announced earlier in 2021. He then went in on it again recently, questioning the point of jersey numbers at all under the new system.

But that wasn’t the only change in officiating that Brady has a problem with. Like many NFL fans, he sees the increased emphasis on “taunting” as bad for the sport.

On a recent Instagram post from Complex Sports — the caption of which read, “The new taunting rule is ruining the game” — Brady replied, “AGREE!”

Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. pic.twitter.com/fbFdvFQcXq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

This notably differs from Brady’s former coach, who shared his opinion during an interview on the “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

“I’m in favor of that,” Belichick said of the new emphasis on calling taunting. “I think that we should go out there and compete and try to play good football and win the game on the field. I don’t think it’s about taunting and poor sportsmanship. That’s not really my idea of what good football is.”

Brady and Belichick will face each other for the first time in an NFL game on Oct. 3, when the Buccaneers travel to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots.

More from Boston.com:

Rodney Harrison on the Patriots’ defense:

Rob Gronkowski on if he watches film:

"No, I don't. I just run by guys."



—Gronk on if he watches film 😅



📺: MNF w/ Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Nw7KSFBWi2 — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2021

On this day: In 1991, the “Dream Team” was first announced. One notable omission was Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas, who was disappointed at not being included.

“I don’t know what the criteria was,” Thomas told Globe reporter Jackie MacMullan. “It seems to be changing on me just as I get to it.”

Daily highlight: The Packers eventually won, but Lions running back D’Andre Swift produced one of the most impressive moments of the game on Monday night, hurdling Green Bay defensive back Kevin King.