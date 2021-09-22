Morning Sports Update ‘Belichick wanted him out the door’: Tom Brady Sr. on how he thinks the Patriots viewed his son Brady Sr. said he thought it was "pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on." Tom Brady Sr. in 2019. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Mets on Wednesday night, 6-3. Boston will face New York again today at 7:10 p.m., and remains atop the American League wild card standings.

Tonight, the Revolution are in Chicago to play the Fire at 8 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots will host the Saints at 1 p.m.

Tom Brady Sr. sounded off on the Patriots: Tom Brady Sr. has always managed to speak his mind when it comes to his son’s football career, especially with a Buccaneers-Patriots matchup approaching.

Brady Sr. admitted in May that he was “salivating” at the prospect of Tampa Bay coming to New England for the Oct. 3 game, predicting that it would end with the Buccaneers moving to 4-0.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran for an episode of “The Patriots Talk” podcast, Brady Sr. continued to stir the pot.

Asked what he was feeling ahead of Brady’s return to New England for his first game against his old team, Brady Sr. tried to see it from both sides.

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said to Curran. “And frankly, it may well have been perfect for Belichick to move on from him.

“On the other hand,” he added, “I think the Tampa Bay [Buccaneers] are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxborough that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.”

In a follow-up question, Curran asked if Brady Sr. “found a measure of vindication” from the last year, given that Brady won his seventh Super Bowl.

“Damn right,” he replied. “Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw [50] touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.

Curran then asked if Brady Sr. thinks his son feels the same way.

“Damn right,” said Brady Sr.

The Patriots host the Buccaneers on Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m.

On this day: In 1911, Cy Young recorded the 511th (and final) victory of his career after pitching a complete game shutout of the Pirates for the Boston Rustlers. Boston won the game, 1-0.

Daily highlight: U.S. midfielder Catarina Macario scored one of the goals of the night in an 8-0 rout of Paraguay.

brb watching this @catarinamacario strike again and again and again 😍 pic.twitter.com/gigPv7FsUg — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 22, 2021