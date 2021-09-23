Morning Sports Update ‘He never evolved’: Alex Guerrero’s take on how Bill Belichick treated Tom Brady "I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted." Alex Guerrero in 2015. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

The Revolution clinched a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. Carles Gil’s stoppage time goal vaulted New England to its winningest season in club history (with seven games to go in the regular season).

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox defeated the Mets 12-5. Chris Sale allowed two runs over five innings, striking out eight in the process.

Boston has now won seven in a row and remains in the first American League wild card spot.

And the Patriots continue preparations to host the Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday, as both teams enter the matchup with a 1-1 record.

Alex Guerrero on Bill Belichick: With Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium rapidly approaching — the Buccaneers travel to New England for a Week 4 Sunday night matchup with the Patriots on Oct. 3 — discussion of his relationship with Bill Belichick has already ramped up.

Earlier this week, Tom Brady Sr. unleashed his own take on how he thinks Belichick viewed his son prior to Brady’s departure as a free agent in 2020.

“Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw [50] touchdowns,” Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. “I think that’s a pretty good year.”

The latest from Brady’s circle to speak out was his personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Speaking with Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald, Guerrero described Brady Sr.’s opinion as “the emotions that were spoken by a loving father,” casting his own doubt on whether or not it was exactly how Brady himself felt.

“When you’re in your mid-40s, how often are you calling your dad to talk about your work?”

One aspect of the Brady-Belichick relationship that Guerrero did speculate about was how the Patriots’ coach treated his longtime quarterback. According to Guerrero, a key Belichick pillar — always treating every player the same — didn’t fit Brady’s circumstances.

“I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted,” Guerrero told Kuregian. “And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.

“He’s older, so he should be treated differently,” added Guerrero. “And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Guerrero also didn’t feel that winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers — and away from Belichick — brought a stronger feeling of, as Brady Sr. labeled it, “vindication.”

Noting that it “could have been a cool story” had Brady simply stayed in New England, Guerrero added that at this point, the 44-year-old quarterback is motivated purely by a desire to win, not by revenge.

“We have the drive and the will and the determination to win because we love winning.”

The Red Sox outfield continues to create highlights:

An update from TD Garden:

UPDATE: Effective September 30, TD Garden, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics will require all guests 12 years and older to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR a qualifying negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena.



On this day: In 2001, Jets linebacker Mo Lewis lowered a shoulder on Drew Bledsoe near the sidelines in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 matchup. The rest is history.

Daily highlight: Jose Iglesias helped turn a double play on Wednesday night in style.

