Morning Sports Update Tom Brady offered a humorous response to his father’s comments about Bill Belichick "I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all I have to say on the subject." Tom Brady celebrates with his father after Super Bowl LIII. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tonight, the Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore at 7:05 p.m. Boston is currently positioned in the second American League wild card spot, a game ahead of Toronto.

Also, the top-seeded Connecticut Sun get underway in the WNBA playoffs tonight at 8 p.m. against the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky.

Tom Brady weighed in on his father’s remarks: Speaking on Tom E. Curran’s “Patriots Talk Podcast” in an episode released last week, Tom Brady Sr. didn’t hold back in discussing how he thinks Bill Belichick viewed his son’s ongoing football career prior to free agency in 2020.

“Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw [50] touchdowns,” Brady Sr. told Curran. “I think that’s a pretty good year.”

On his own podcast (“Let’s Go!“), Tom Brady took a minute to humorously address what his father had said.

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all I have to say on the subject,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray. “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, doesn’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

“So furthermore,” Brady continued, “should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put in a home against his will.”

Despite his statement, Brady later added that he was joking.

“I do want to say one thing about my dad. I have the greatest dad in the world,” said Brady. “He’s the most loving, caring, honest man in the world. Without him, there’s no way I’d be in the position that I’m in. He’s there to support me win or lose. He’s been on the field coming off year in, year out. My biggest supporter.”

Trivia: Since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941, only a handful of Red Sox players have come remotely close (and obviously no Major Leaguer has hit .400 since Williams). Name the only two Red Sox players to hit at least .360 since Williams retired in 1960.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One of them eclipsed the .360 mark four times, while the other hit .372 in 2000.

On this day: In 1941, Ted Williams entered the final day of the season with his batting average at .39955, which would have been good enough by Major League standards to have been officially rounded up to be a .400 average.

But Williams “didn’t even give it a thought” to skip the regular season finale doubleheader against the Athletics. Instead, he played both games, going 6-8 including a home run and a double.

In the end, Williams didn’t need a rounding up to reach .400, emphatically crossing the finish line with a .406 average instead. He became the first player in 11 years to accomplish the feat. And in the ensuing decades, no one has done it since.

Daily highlight: In Ghana over the weekend, 15-year-old Mizak Asante scored an incredible solo goal for Golden Kick FC. Asante’s late goal sent the game to extra time, where Golden Kick eventually won on penalties. As a result, the team won promotion to the first division.

Trivia answer: Wade Boggs, Nomar Garciaparra.