Morning Sports Update Tedy Bruschi explained why he thinks Bill Belichick’s ‘formula’ led to Tom Brady’s exit "You're talking about a man that doesn't change his ways." Bill Belichick and Tedy Bruschi at Patriots training camp in August, 2021. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Orioles on Wednesday 6-0 to remain a half game up on the Mariners for the final American League wild card spot. The Blue Jays trail by a game after defeating the Yankees, 6-5.

The Revolution also won on Wednesday, clobbering Montreal 4-1 to secure a club record 20th win of the season.

That 20th win on the season tasted extra sweet.#NERevs | #VamosNERevs pic.twitter.com/3YwifwLhIw — x – New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 30, 2021

Tonight at 8 p.m., the Connecticut Sun face the Chicago Sky in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sky upset the Sun in Game 1, and lead the series 1-0.

Tedy Bruschi on Bill Belichick: In a week when the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady discussion is in full swing — with the Patriots set to face the Buccaneers on Sunday night — former New England linebacker Tedy Bruschi (now an ESPN analyst) has a better perspective on the subject than most.

And during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston, Bruschi was asked “if Bill Belichick should maybe have relented and given Tom Brady more power?”

“The easy answer is yes,” Bruschi replied. “This is a special player and he deserves special consideration. But that’s me.”

Bruschi explained that Belichick tries looks at the bigger picture.

“The way that Bill has had his success for so long is that he projects in how he feels maybe a certain offense will prepare against him, and he projects OK, well then we need to do this. This is what’s going to happen.

“I think he had this feeling of what happens to a quarterback when he’s 43, 44, 45,” Bruschi continued. “Could anybody project what they could have seen from Tom Brady’s season last year when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl? It would have been extremely hard to do.”

Noting that he personally wishes Brady was still in New England, Bruschi added that it simply wasn’t Belichick’s vision.

“I would like to have seen maybe Tom still being here, but the formula that is Bill Belichick, he projects,” said Bruschi. “His formula was moving on from Tom Brady.”

Given that Brady went on to the Buccaneers and immediately won another Super Bowl, Bruschi was asked if it should lead Belichick to change his roster building approach.

“You’re talking about a man that doesn’t change his ways,” said Bruschi. “There’s a formula that he believes in and he will stick to.”

Does @TedyBruschi think Bill Belichick should've changed his ways for Tom Brady? He shares his thoughts about that with @trenni



📺 Don't miss Tedy's full interview on Early Edition at 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/j1v4nRTROR — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 29, 2021

Trivia: Tedy Bruschi scored four touchdowns during the regular season in his Patriots career. The last one came in a Week 14 matchup against the Dolphins in 2003. Which quarterback did Bruschi intercept before strolling five yards into the end zone?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played his college football at Dartmouth.

On this day: In 1915, the Red Sox clinched the American League pennant. Fought most of the way by a 100-win Tigers team, the 101-win Red Sox got there in the end.

Interestingly, Boston’s lineup — given the time — was essentially devoid of power hitting. The team’s home run leader was actually a pitcher: 20-year-old Babe Ruth, who won 18 games on the mound while also hitting .315 with four home runs in 103 plate appearances.

In the World Series, the Red Sox lost Game 1 before sweeping the Philadelphia Athletics in four straight to win the team’s third championship.

Daily highlight: Anderson Julio scored a stoppage-time stunner for Real Salt Lake in a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

ANDERSON. JULIO. DAGGER. #RSL takes the lead in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/e3mGrIhK1s — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 30, 2021

Trivia answer: Jay Fiedler