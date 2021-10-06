Morning Sports Update ‘The ghosts are dead’: What New York media had to say after the Red Sox ended the Yankees’ season "Since 2004 it’s Boston 3, Yankees 0." Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees during the loss to the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game. Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 6-2 in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday. Nathan Eovaldi out-dueled New York ace Gerrit Cole, pitching 5.1 and striking out eight (allowing just one run).

As a result, the Red Sox will face the Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday at 8:07 p.m.

And tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Chicago Sky in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals at 8 p.m. Chicago leads the series, 2-1.

And in Patriots news, New England shocked the NFL on Wednesday morning when news emerged that the team was releasing cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

New York’s reaction to the Yankees’ loss: Before the winner-take-all game on Tuesday, New York media hyped the Red Sox-Yankees wild card matchup with coverage befitting the longstanding rivalry.

“Boston sucks — and these are all the reasons why,” read a New York Post headline.

But after the Red Sox methodically ended the Yankees’ season on Tuesday night, the New York headlines went through a predictable change.

Here’s the Post’s back page for Wednesday:

And here’s what New York Daily News went with:

Our @NYDNSports back page: Gerrit Cole is knocked out early and Yankee bats never get started as Bombers fall to Red Sox in Wild Card disaster. — https://t.co/bB4WYxmQRF pic.twitter.com/UBaivUvC6n — Tom Biersdorfer (@TomBiersdorfer) October 6, 2021

For New York baseball fans, the fact that the Red Sox have now won eight of the last nine playoff games against the Yankees — ending New York’s season on multiple occasions — is a complete reversal of historic circumstances.

Taught by generations of Yankees from Yogi Berra to Derek Jeter that, as Jeter predicted in 2003, “the ghosts will show up eventually,” New York fans have been forced to acknowledge a new reality.

“Well the ghosts have vanished,” wrote New York Post columnist Mike Vaccaro. “All that awful history has evaporated. It is 18 years since the Yankees have beaten the Red Sox in October. Since 2004 it’s Boston 3, Yankees 0. We have officially reached the point that Pedro Martinez’s old chestnut has been reversed.

“The Sox are the Yanks’ daddy,” wrote Vaccaro.

Much of the criticism was naturally aimed at Yankees starting pitcher Cole, who signed in New York in 2019 on a nine-year deal worth $324 million.

“It was his biggest Yankee moment yet and Gerrit Cole came up small,” read the lede of Kristie Ackert’s New York Daily News recap. “The ace couldn’t get an out in the third inning Tuesday night and the Yankees’ season seemed to follow him as the right-hander walked off the field for the last time of the year to the jeers of Red Sox fans at Fenway Park.”

“The ghosts are dead,” concluded Vaccaro. “Winter beckons. Tough night all around at the Fens.”

Trivia: The last time the Red Sox played the Rays in the Division Series was 2013. Boston prevailed, three games to one. One Red Sox player was especially locked in, going 9-18 in the series. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by Boston using a compensatory pick that was awarded following Orlando Cabrera’s free agent departure to the Angels in 2005.

More from Boston.com:

Stephon Gilmore’s message to Patriots fans:

Don Orsillo’s reaction to Jerry Remy throwing out the first pitch:

On this day: In 2001, England trailed Greece 2-1 in stoppage time of a World Cup qualifier. All that England needed to officially qualify for the tournament was a draw.

Up stepped David Beckham:

Daily highlight: Between centerfielder Enrique Hernandez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and catcher Kevin Plawecki, the Red Sox pulled off the kind of play to throw out Aaron Judge at home that will long live on in the history of the rivalry:

Trivia answer: Jacoby Ellsbury