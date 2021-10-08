Morning Sports Update Stephon Gilmore said he has ‘no hard feelings’ with the Patriots "I had good years there." Stephon Gilmore during his time with the Patriots in 2020. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The Red Sox lost to the Rays, 5-0, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. Game 2 gets underway this evening at 7:02 p.m. Chris Sale will pitch for Boston, with Shane Baz set to start for Tampa Bay.

Also on Thursday night, the U.S. men’s national team — with the Revolution’s Matt Turner starting in goal — defeated Jamaica 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Stephon Gilmore’s post-trade comments: Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore held his first press conference Thursday since being traded to the Panthers earlier this week.

Gilmore, 31, was asked about how he felt leaving New England.

“It’s no hard feelings,” he said. “It’s business. It happens all the time.”

“I had good years there,” Gilmore added of his time with the Patriots. “I’m happy to be a Panther now.”

Asked about the roller-coaster experience of being traded, Gilmore gave some insight into his own perspective of the events.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,” he explained. “From sitting in the meeting room, to talking to Bill to getting traded to flying down here. So it’s been a crazy 24 hours, but it’s over now. I’m looking forward to the future.”

Here’s the entire press conference:

Trivia: The last time the Red Sox won an American League Division Series despite losing Game 1 was in 2003. Boston rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics in five games. One Red Sox relief pitcher recorded the win in both Games 3 and 4. Name that pitcher.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won the 1999 National League Rookie of the Year pitching for the Reds.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown:

“That’s my man, you know what I mean? It's weird to talk about it on camera. But that's my man.”



Video from our chat with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.



COLUMN by @chrisforsberg_: https://t.co/PayzsioSxz pic.twitter.com/tSNRcMv9aJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2021

Randy Arozarena stole home against the Red Sox in Game 1:

On this day: In 2018, Brock Holt became the first player to ever hit for the cycle in the Major League postseason in a 16-1 Red Sox rout of the Yankees.

Daily highlight: After falling behind 2-0 in the Nations League semifinal, France stormed back against Belgium to tie it 2-2 in the second half. And in the 90th minute, Theo Hernandez picked a great time to score his first international goal, giving France a decisive lead.

Trivia answer: Scott Williamson