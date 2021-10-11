Morning Sports Update Alex Cora praised Nick Pivetta and the Fenway faithful after Game 3 win "That was fun." Alex Cora during Game 3 of the ALDS. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The 125th Boston Marathon is underway. The historic race is taking place in the fall for the first time ever.

In addition, the Red Sox host the Rays for Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday at 7:07 p.m. Boston leads Tampa Bay in the series 2-1 after emerging victorious in Sunday’s dramatic Game 3.

Also on Sunday, the Patriots rallied to defeat the Texans, 25-22.

Alex Cora on the Game 3 win: Following the 6-4 Red Sox win in the bottom of the 13th inning in Sunday’s Game 3, Alex Cora paid tribute to the mentality of Boston relief pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta pitched the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven, keeping the game tied until Christian Vazquez’s walk-off home run.

“We were going into it all-in, and they know it. We texted all the starters yesterday, and we put ‘spikes on,’ and they understand what that is,” Alex Cora told reporters afterward. “[Pivetta] understands that. He did an amazing job in Tampa and today was amazing. Very similar to Nate [Eovaldi] in Game 3 of the World Series a few years ago. He was locked in, good fastball, good breaking ball — with traffic, with no traffic. Very emotional.”

Of the crowd’s enthusiasm at Fenway Park, Cora was impressed.

“These people, wow, that was better than Tuesday, to be honest with you. That was fun.”

Trivia: Which male runner holds the record for most Boston Marathons won?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was also a bronze medalist at the 1924 Paris Olympics.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Monday morning press conference:

On this day: In 1967, the Red Sox defeated the Cardinals 8-4 in Game 6 of the World Series, tying the series at three games apiece. The victory was powered by three home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, coming from Carl Yastrzemski, Reggie Smith, and Rico Petrocelli.

Daily highlight: It was the “key play” from the Patriots’ comeback on Sunday, according to Bill Belichick.

Trivia answer: Clarence DeMar