Morning Sports Update Here’s what a potential Patriots trade involving N’Keal Harry might look like "Let's swap two disappointing first-round picks to places in which they might be able to thrive." N'Keal Harry after the Patriots' win over the Texans on Oct. 10. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The Red Sox lost Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to the Astros 9-1 on Wednesday. Boston now trails Houston 3-2 in the series and is on the brink of elimination. Game 6 gets underway in Houston tomorrow at 8:08 p.m.

The Celtics lost the team’s season-opener in New York to the Knicks 138-134 after two overtimes.

And the Bruins suffered a catastrophic third period, allowing three goals in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

But there was a New England team that managed to win on Wednesday night: The Revolution — buoyed by Carles Gil, Adam Buksa, and Gustavo Bou — rallied from a second half deficit to defeat D.C. United 3-2. The win moves New England within two points of the Supporters’ Shield trophy for best regular season record in Major League Soccer.

The possibility of an N’Keal Harry trade: The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. For the Patriots, one name stands out as a potential player who might end up in a deal.

N’Keal Harry, the 32nd overall pick from the 2019 draft, hasn’t been able to find consistent production in New England’s offense in his three-year NFL career.

Still, Harry is only 23 and could be an intriguing trade target for another team.

ESPN football writer Bill Barnwell, in a larger piece in which he offered 10 possible trades across the league, theorized one potential destination for Harry

In the hypothetical deal, the Patriots would send Harry to the Jaguars along with a 2022 fourth-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and Jacksonville’s 2023 fifth-round pick.

“Let’s swap two disappointing first-round picks to places in which they might be able to thrive,” wrote Barnwell.

Chaisson, 22, has struggled to consistently contribute in his young NFL career. The 20th pick in the 2020 draft has just two sacks in 22 games.

Fellow ESPN reporter Mike Reiss appeared to concur with Barnwell, noting that a fresh start might help Harry.

“A team perhaps envisioning a greater role for him — projecting that a change of scenery could result in more promise reflective of his first-round draft status — might be able to entice the Patriots to move him for modest compensation,” wrote Reiss, suggesting a “Day 3 draft pick.”

