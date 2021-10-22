Morning Sports Update Julian Edelman shared a humorous reaction to a Patriots player wearing the No. 11 jersey The only other option for Riley Patterson was No. 12. Julian Edelman wore the No. 11 jersey throughout his Patriots career. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Tonight at 8:08 p.m., the Red Sox face the Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. Nathan Eovaldi will face Houston’s Luis Garcia, as Boston — trailing 3-2 in the series — attempts to avoid elimination.

Also tonight, the Bruins are in Buffalo to face the Sabres at 7 p.m.

And the Celtics face the Raptors at TD Garden, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Julian Edelman’s reaction to a new No. 11: For the first time in more than a decade, someone else wore the No. 11 jersey for the Patriots besides Julian Edelman.

When the Patriots signed kicker Riley Patterson to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, the rookie had only two choices for a number he could wear due to NFL rules.

As kickers are only allowed to wear numbers between 1-19, Patterson was limited to two available jerseys: No. 11 or No. 12.

Obviously, both of those numbers have special places in Patriots history (as Edelman wore 11, and Tom Brady wore 12).

Patterson ended up with No. 11, and Edelman eventually offered a humorous reaction, tweeting a video of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith:

Patterson, 22, was originally signed in May by the Vikings after a prolific college career at Memphis. He was cut by Minnesota at the end of training camp.

Trivia: In 2008, the Red Sox also faced a 3-2 ALCS deficit. Boston won Game 6 against the Rays, 4-2, thanks in-part to three hits from the team’s leadoff hitter that night. Name that Red Sox leadoff hitter.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He made his Major League debut in Cleveland in 2002. He caught the final out of the 2007 ALCS for Boston against his old team in spectacular fashion, running into the Fenway Park centerfield wall but holding onto the ball.

More from Boston.com:

Steph Curry lit up the Clippers for 45 points in a Warriors win:

Lyon never doubted it: During a wild Europa League game on Thursday, French side Lyon began an expansive move virtual on the team’s own goalmouth. But after linking a few passes together, they capped it off with a game-tying goal.

In the end, Lyon — who put together another series of slick passes before finding a go-ahead goal — emerged victorious over Sparta Prague, 4-3.

The build up for Lyon’s second goal is something special ✨



Bravery from Bruno Guimarães, the finish from Houssem Aouar 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AbXfYFhyfW — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 21, 2021

On this day: In 1961, the Patriots surged to a 45-0 lead against the Bills in an American Football League matchup, eventually riding it to a 52-21 win. Billy Lott caught three touchdowns from Babe Parilli (also running for 52 yards on 10 carries).

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Tyler Herro capped a wild sequence in the Heat’s win over the Bucks on Thursday night with a buzzer-beater three.

THIS SEQUENCE. TYLER HERRO AT THE BUZZER.



The Heat were up 40-17 against the defending champs at the end of the first quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/YKAEQYGG2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2021

Trivia answer: Coco Crisp