Morning Sports Update Why Domonique Foxworth thinks Mac Jones could have the most long-term success of the rookie QBs "It seems like he's meeting every check point, and they're not pushing him out there asking him to do more than he's ... capable of." Mac Jones during the Patriots' win over the Jets. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Tonight, the Revolution face the Colorado Rapids at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., the Bruins are in Florida to play the Panthers.

And the Celtics host the Wizards at TD Garden, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Mac Jones and his fellow rookie quarterbacks: The most talked about subplot of the 2021 NFL Draft was the high-profile quarterback class in the first round. Five quarterbacks were selected in the first 15 picks, including the top three overall.

Yet through the first seven weeks of the season, it’s been the last quarterback picked from that group who has looked the most composed on the field.

Mac Jones, who New England picked 15th overall, has thrown nine touchdowns with just six interceptions, and has completed an impressive 70 percent of his passes.

Explaining why Jones has gotten off to the best start among the rookie quarterbacks goes beyond his pure ability, however, as ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth noted during a “Get Up!” segment on Tuesday morning.

Asked which rookie quarterback he thinks will have the most “long-term success,” Foxworth explained his answer.

“This boils down to a question of talent vs. circumstance,” noted the former defensive back. “I think I’m going to go with Mac Jones, because I think it’s about the circumstance. Trevor Lawrence is still the most talented rookie quarterback that we have, but his situation in Jacksonville is bad.

“The situation in New England is not perfect, but it seems like they made a decision before this season started that they are going to bring Mac Jones along slowly, and let him develop, and play for the future,” Foxworth continued. “It seems like he’s meeting every check point, and they’re not pushing him out there asking him to do more than he’s … capable of. I think that is a recipe for long-term success.”

“And I mean, it’s New England,” Foxworth concluded, with a nod to the team’s longstanding success under Bill Belichick.

Still, despite Jones’s solid play, the Patriots remain under .500, at just 3-4. New England heads to Los Angeles in Week 8 for a difficult test against the 4-2 Chargers.

