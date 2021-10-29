Morning Sports Update Rob Ninkovich explained why he thinks the Patriots will beat the Chargers "I think the Patriots are going to take care of business in L.A." Rob Ninkovich in 2017. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

On Thursday, the Bruins lost to the Hurricanes 3-0. Boston will look to bounce back on Saturday (7 p.m.) against the Panthers at TD Garden.

Also on Saturday, the Celtics will face the Wizards at 5 p.m.

At least one person is picking the Patriots this weekend: Looking ahead to the Patriots’ Sunday matchup against the Chargers (4:05 p.m.), experts are giving the team with the better record the edge.

The 4-2 Chargers are seen as four-point favorites over the 3-4 Patriots. But in the eyes of former New England linebacker Rob Ninkovich, it’s not a stretch to predict a Patriots upset.

Advertisement:

Asked during a segment on ESPN morning show “Get Up!” what his “bold prediction” for the weekend was, Ninkovich chose his old team beating Los Angeles.

“I don’t even think it’s that bold,” Ninkovich explained. “I think the Patriots beat the Chargers. Last year they beat this team 45-0 in L.A. So for me to say that this is going to be a huge upset, everyone else is thinking the Chargers are going to roll on the Patriots, I don’t think so. I think the Patriots are going to take care of business in L.A.”

As for how many touchdowns Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will throw against the Patriots’ defense, Ninkovich again framed his answer through the 2020 matchup.

“Considering he threw zero last year against the Patriots and two interceptions, I’ll give him one,” said Ninkovich. “He’ll throw one touchdown pass against the Patriots but no more than that.”

Trivia: The Chargers have been to one Super Bowl in team history. Can you name the quarterback who started for them in that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Super Bowl XXIX.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick mic’d up during the Patriots-Jets game:

On this day: In 1961, the Patriots defeated the Dallas Texans (in the American Football League) 18-17 thanks to a 24-yard field goal from Gino Cappelletti as time expired.

Advertisement:

The win was the result of a dramatic comeback from the Patriots, who trailed 17-7 with less than five minutes to go in the game.

Daily highlight: DeAndre Hopkins managed to throw in a fake while the ball was already in the air on a long completion in Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Trivia answer: Stan Humphries.