Morning Sports Update Stephon Gilmore admitted he has ‘extra’ motivation facing the Patriots The former New England cornerback made an instant impact in Carolina. Stephon GIlmore during his Panthers debut against the Falcons. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Red Sox nation lost an icon over the weekend. Jerry Remy, former second baseman, longtime broadcaster, died at the age of 68.

After the news emerged of his passing, fans, players, and former colleagues paid tribute to the “RemDawg.”

On Sunday, the Patriots defeated the Chargers for a crucial victory, 27-24. The win moves New England back to .500 at 4-4.

And tonight, the Celtics host the Bulls at 7:30 p.m.

Stephon Gilmore on facing his former team in Week 9: Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore made his Panthers debut on Sunday following his trade to Carolina from New England in October.

Gilmore, 31, took little time to make an impact. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year provided a game-deciding interception against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to seal a 19-13 Panthers win.

Stephon Gilmore seals the game with the INT in his first game as a Panther 😤



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kvjmbbccZo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 31, 2021

“It felt great,” Gilmore said of the interception. “You always want to make plays when you go out there, and you’re coming home. And making a play in my first game and helping the team win, that was a great feeling.”

Advertisement:

Carolina, like New England, now stands at 4-4 after eight weeks of the season. The two teams face each other in Week 9 at 1 p.m.

Asked if he had “a little bit extra” motivation facing his old team, Gilmore gave a direct response.

“A lot extra,” he replied.

Gilmore, who helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, has maintained that there are “no hard feelings” with New England, and that the trade was “business.” Bill Belichick has also added that it was a “privilege and pleasure to coach Steph.”

Trivia: When the Patriots beat the Chargers in 2001—a game in which Tom Brady threw his first career NFL touchdown pass—who was the opposing quarterback?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Played for a New England school in college.

More from Boston.com:

Klay Thompson was Larry Bird for Halloween:

Klay dressed up as Larry Bird for Halloween



Got the handles too 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZxDmPt5yA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2021

Saints reportedly not pursuing Cam Newton: According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Saints will not try to sign the former Patriots quarterback “at this time,” despite likely losing Jameis Winston for the season due to injury.

2/2 My understanding is the #Saints will not pursue Cam Newton, at this time, per league source. Taysom Hill, who suffered a concussion Oct. 10 vs WFT, is expected to return -barring a setback -vs ATL Sun. Though it's not definitive Hill will start at QB at this time, as stated. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2021

On this day: In 1938, Seabiscuit defeated War Admiral in one of the most anticipated match races in horse racing history.

Daily highlight: Justin Fields showed off more of his ability on Sunday, scrambling back across the field to eventually score.

Trivia answer: Doug Flutie