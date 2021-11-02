Morning Sports Update The Celtics made ignominious history after blowing a late lead against the Bulls Celtics fans head for the exit after a Demar Derozen three-pointer made it 124-112. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics lost to the Bulls on Monday, 128-114. Boston, mired in a three-game losing streak, is now 2-5.

The record-setting Celtics: The Celtics’ tough start to the new season continued on Monday, losing to the Bulls despite having led the game at the end of the first quarter, halftime, and third quarter.

But in the fourth quarter, Chicago demolished Boston 39-11. It was such a staggering collapse that it set a record in the NBA shot-clock era.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, no team had entered the final quarter leading by at least 14 points only to lose by at least 14 points.

The horrific stat is indicative of a larger problem that Boston has in terms of the team’s cohesion.

The Celtics will have a quick chance at redemption on Wednesday in Orlando against the Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The scene from the Patriots’ postgame locker room:

An update on Derrick Henry:

On this day: In 1938, Red Sox slugger Jimmie Foxx won his third MVP. It was an incredible offensive season for Foxx, who won the American League batting title with a .349 average, also leading the league with 174 RBIs. The 31-year-old swatted 50 home runs, helping Boston string together consecutive winning seasons for the first time in two decades.

Daily highlight: Jaden Schwartz scored for the Seattle Kraken while facing away from goal.

