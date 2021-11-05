Morning Sports Update Kyle Schwarber reportedly set for free agency after declining 2022 mutual option Schwarber, who said the Red Sox have a "clubhouse that I could see myself wanting to stay in," could still sign in Boston. Kyle Schwarber after hitting a grand slam in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bruins defeated the Red Wings on Thursday night, 5-1. Boston was led by Patrice Bergeron, who recorded the second four-goal game of his career.

Patrice Bergeron was on a mission tonight 💪



FOUR goals tonight to help the @NHLBruins win 👏 pic.twitter.com/cVOjwhszRM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2021

And the Celtics defeated the Heat 95-78, with Jaylen Brown again leading the team with 17 points.

The latest on Kyle Schwarber: According to multiple reports, Kyle Schwarber is now a free agent after declining his 2022 option.

The 28-year-old, who featured as an outfielder, first baseman, and designated hitter with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Nationals in July, had a mutual option worth $11.5 million.

Having declined it, Schwarber can now test the open market.

For his part, Schwarber acknowledged that a return to Boston is definitely possible following the team’s elimination from the playoffs following the American League Championship Series.

“This is definitely a clubhouse that I could see myself wanting to stay in,” he told reporters. “These guys are amazing. I said this, it’s two World Series teams going at it. This is a World Series clubhouse, and I would love to hopefully see if that opportunity comes back.”

Major League Baseball’s free agent period begins on Nov. 7, with the Red Sox facing several important offseason questions.

Trivia: The last Patriots-Panthers regular-season game came in 2017. In a 33-30 loss, which running back led New England in yards that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played in just nine games for the Patriots, having arrived as a free agent from the Bills.

Patrice Bergeron on his four-goal game:

"[He's] the heart and soul of our team." – @Bmarch63 on Patrice Bergeron pic.twitter.com/sJdle3EFOP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 5, 2021

The Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly parting ways:

From @GMFB: The Odell Beckham Jr Era in Cleveland is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/GWptkksbSv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

On this day: In 2017, Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years.

Daily highlight: One of several incredible plays that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made in the Thunder’s comeback win over the Lakers on Thursday.

SGA bag is DIFFERENT.



And-1 on THREE Lakers.🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/fjbDfxaIYN — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 5, 2021

Trivia answer: Mike Gillislee