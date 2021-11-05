Kyle Schwarber reportedly set for free agency after declining 2022 mutual option

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The Bruins defeated the Red Wings on Thursday night, 5-1. Boston was led by Patrice Bergeron, who recorded the second four-goal game of his career.
And the Celtics defeated the Heat 95-78, with Jaylen Brown again leading the team with 17 points.
The latest on Kyle Schwarber: According to multiple reports, Kyle Schwarber is now a free agent after declining his 2022 option.
The 28-year-old, who featured as an outfielder, first baseman, and designated hitter with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Nationals in July, had a mutual option worth $11.5 million.
Having declined it, Schwarber can now test the open market.
For his part, Schwarber acknowledged that a return to Boston is definitely possible following the team’s elimination from the playoffs following the American League Championship Series.
“This is definitely a clubhouse that I could see myself wanting to stay in,” he told reporters. “These guys are amazing. I said this, it’s two World Series teams going at it. This is a World Series clubhouse, and I would love to hopefully see if that opportunity comes back.”
Major League Baseball’s free agent period begins on Nov. 7, with the Red Sox facing several important offseason questions.
Trivia: The last Patriots-Panthers regular-season game came in 2017. In a 33-30 loss, which running back led New England in yards that day?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He played in just nine games for the Patriots, having arrived as a free agent from the Bills.
More from Boston.com:
Aaron Nesmith proves worthy of playing time: 8 takeaways from Celtics vs. Heat
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Panthers game
Revs rebrand: The story behind the New England Revolution’s new logo
Report: Red Sox could eye replacements for Xander Bogaerts at shortstop
Red Sox fans pay respects to Jerry Remy at public wake in Waltham
Patrice Bergeron scores 4 goals, Bruins top Red Wings 5-1
‘Say it directly to the person’: Brad Stevens talks Celtics’ drama, slow start
Patrice Bergeron on his four-goal game:
The Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly parting ways:
On this day: In 2017, Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years.
Daily highlight: One of several incredible plays that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made in the Thunder’s comeback win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Trivia answer: Mike Gillislee
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.