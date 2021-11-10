Morning Sports Update Rob Ninkovich explained what he thinks Bill Belichick’s pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. might be "You want to win football games? There hasn't been another organization that's won more in the last 10 years." Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

The Bruins defeated the Senators on Tuesday, 3-2. Boston scored all three goals in the second period and held on for the win.

Tonight, the Celtics are back in action, hosting the Raptors at 7:30 p.m.

Rob Ninkovich’s pitch as Bill Belichick: With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. currently available as a free agent, NFL contenders are eyeing the 29-year-old as a potential difference-maker before the second half of the season begins.

The Patriots have reportedly been in contact with Beckham’s representation, but would the talented receiver consider New England?

During an appearance on ESPN, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich made what he thinks would be Bill Belichick’s pitch.

“Bill Belichick is going to say, ‘OBJ, you want to be a No. 1 [wide receiver]? The day you walk into this building, you are our No. 1 receiver,'” Ninkovich explained. “‘We have a young quarterback who we want to grow, and moving forward you are going to be the one to help him grow and become a better quarterback.

“‘We need a No. 1 receiver, we have a bunch of No. 2s, we got two great tight ends, we got a good offensive line. Trent Brown’s coming back to protect our quarterback. We got a great running game. We can mix in the play-action pass, take the top off the defense. Let’s go, OBJ. You want to win football games? There hasn’t been another organization that’s won more in the last 10 years.'”

Asked if he thinks Belichick make the pitch with the same enthusiasm that Ninkovich showed during the segment, the now-retired linebacker simply replied, “No.”

Whether Beckham has an interest in the Patriots is up in the air. According to NFL reporter Dianna Russini, he’s focusing on three other teams:

On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021

Trivia: Odell Beckham Jr. has caught one touchdown pass against the Patriots in his two career games against New England. It came on No. 15, 2015. The Patriots won it in dramatic fashion, 27-26. Two New England tight ends caught touchdowns. One, as might be expected, was Rob Gronkowski. Name the other tight end who caught a touchdown pass for the Patriots that day.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His most productive NFL seasons came in Buffalo between 2011-2014.

Highlights from Bruce Cassidy’s 200th win as Bruins head coach:

Win No. 200 for Coach Cassidy is in the books.



Catch up on all the highlights from last night's #NHLBruins victory over Ottawa ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NJ69RqOeOK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2021

On this day: In 2001, Ed Reed capped off a season-saving play from Miami against Boston College just as it appeared the Eagles were driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown against the undefeated Hurricanes.

Miami went on to win the game, 18-7, and ended the season by winning the National Championship.

1️⃣9️⃣ years ago today, @TwentyER pulled off one of the craziest plays in @CanesFootball history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5LTDe7xQF7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 11, 2020

Daily highlight: Josh Anderson of the Western Kentucky threw down a vicious dunk in the Hilltoppers’ win over Alabama State on Tuesday.

One more look:

Trivia answer: Scott Chandler