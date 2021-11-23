Morning Sports Update Tom Brady appeared to cite a Bill Belichick quote after win vs. Giants Brady simply referenced the quote as coming from "an old coach of mine." Tom Brady during the Buccaneers' win over the Giants. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Celtics defeated the Rockets on Monday night, 108-90. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points. He even drew praise from the legendary Bill Russell for his recent string of performances:

Appreciate you 🐐 living legend! https://t.co/YoSQvwhYKs — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 23, 2021

Tatum acknowledged Russell’s tweet coming from a “living legend.”

Both the Celtics and Bruins are back in action tomorrow night.

Tom Brady’s quote from an “old coach” after the Monday night win: The Buccaneers soundly defeated the Giants on Monday Night Football, 30-10. Tom Brady threw two touchdowns to help his team improve to 7-3 on the season.

After the game, Brady acknowledged the up-and-down level of frustration the defending Super Bowl champions have experienced in the last few weeks.

Advertisement:

“It was long,” Brady said of the past month. “A lot of bad nights sleep, but that’s part of just playing football. It’s a tough sport, every year has its different challenges. This year, you’ve seen a lot of crazy things happen with games.”

The former Patriot also gave a nod to a quote from a former coach.

“An old coach of mine used to say, ‘It’s not who you play, it’s how you play when you play them,’” said Brady. “We’ve played some good teams that are playing well and we’ve got a tough one coming up Sunday.”

"You've seen this year a lot of crazy things happen with games. An old coach of mine used to say, 'It's not who you play, it's how you play when you play them.'" #TB12 #BB pic.twitter.com/yLt9GaB9VJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2021

Was that a Bill Belichick quote? Brady didn’t specify, and there isn’t a specific record of the Patriots coach having said those exact words. Still, given New England’s approach during Belichick’s tenure—and the team’s consistent ability to avoid looking past opponents—it would make sense.

Either way, Brady has clearly internalized the message, and used it to help avoid getting upset by the last place Giants.

Trivia: With 307 passing yards on Monday night, Tom Brady went over 3,000 yards for the season. It means he’s now thrown for at least 3,000 yards in 19 seasons over the course of his career, a new NFL record. What player was he previously tied with?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was originally drafted by the Falcons.

More from Boston.com:

How Bruce Arena surprised Matt Turner with the announcement of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year:

The reaction of @headdturnerr's teammates says it all 🥰 pic.twitter.com/89mNsNXZyh — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 22, 2021

Some Patriots soundbites from the Thursday win over the Falcons:

"Go send a message tonight."



Sights and sounds from TNF pic.twitter.com/Dz2pDesEZs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2021

On this day: In 1984, Doug Flutie’s desperation throw downfield to Gerard Phalen was miraculously caught, completing an improbable 47-45 comeback win over Miami.

The play would be forever known as the “Hail Flutie.”

Daily highlight: Jayson Tatum showed off some skills before sinking the jumper during the Celtics’ Monday night win.

My GOODNESS Tatum pic.twitter.com/AyZuiPoMtI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2021

Trivia answer: Brett Favre