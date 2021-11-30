Morning Sports Update Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk has submitted a trade request Cam Neely confirmed the initial report. Jake DeBrusk during a Bruins-Sabres matchup in 2021. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Tonight, the Revolution host New York City FC at Gillette Stadium in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs at 7:30 p.m. After posting the greatest regular season points total in MLS history, New England will try to jump back in after a 23-day break following the end of the regular season.

Also tonight, the Bruins will face the Red Wings at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Jake DeBrusk’s trade request: On Monday evening, TSN hockey reporter Ryan Rishaug tweeted that Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk—via his agent, Rick Valette—had requested a trade from the Bruins.

Spoke with Rick Valette today, agent for Jake DeBrusk, he confirmed he asked for a trade over the weekend. It's felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. Debrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 29, 2021

“It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial,” Rishaug noted. “Debrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.”

Advertisement:

Following the news, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic confirmed the report with Bruins president Cam Neely.

“In other words,” wrote Shinzawa of Neely confirming the report, “both team and player are fine with publicizing news of the request. It signals that both sides acknowledge a separation would be best for all involved.”

Whether the Bruins will be able to trade DeBrusk (and get value for him) remains to be seen. His salary this season ($4.85 million) could prove to be a tall task in the current NHL economic environment.

The 25-year-old was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, but hasn’t been able to find a steady role in the 2021 season. He has just six points through 17 games.

Trivia: Jake DeBrusk was drafted in 2015 amid three consecutive Bruins first-round picks. Name the other two players Boston selected in that span.

(Answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com:

How the Patriots locker room reacted following the win vs. the Titans:

Kevin Porter Jr.’s triple-double: His teammates did everything they could to ensure Porter Jr. got the final rebound to clinch his first career triple-double.

Kevin Porter Jr. needed just one rebound to secure his first triple-double (+4000)…



His teammates made sure that it happened 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bhPlmjh23t — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 30, 2021

On this day: In 2005, the Bruins traded star center Joe Thornton to the Sharks for Wayne Primeau, Brad Stuart and Marco Sturm. The move was a reset for Boston, who chose to build around 20-year-old Patrice Bergeron.

Daily highlight: Andre Gray scored a 90th minute goal to help Queens Park Rangers defeat Derby County 2-1 on Monday. Gray perfectly served the ball up to himself for a sumptuous volley into the far corner.

Trivia answer: Jakub Zboril, Zachary Senyshyn