Morning Sports Update ‘With all due respect, it’s not a Bill Belichick-type thing’: Bills’ coach, players frustrated after loss vs. Patriots "Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one." Sean McDermott after the Bills' loss to the Patriots. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Patriots wore down the Bills in a snowy, windy 14-10 win on Monday night. New England ran the ball 46 times, electing to attempt a pass on just three occasions.

With the win, the Patriots head into a bye week as the top team in the AFC after starting the season 2-4.

Elsewhere, the Celtics face the Lakers tonight in Los Angeles at 10 p.m.

Sean McDermott’s quote on Bill Belichick: After his team lost to the Patriots on Monday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the “psychological component of coaching against Bill Belichick, especially when he’s doing something like that, just running the ball constantly.”

“Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one,” McDermott replied. “Whether it’s Bill or anybody else, they beat us. You sit here and you tell me when we start with the average starting field position at the 40-yard line and he starts [at] the 23-yard line—I’m rounding up in both cases—and we were 1-4 in the red zone, and they were 0-1 in the red zone. You give me that ahead [of the game], I’m sorry, I like my chances.

“With all due respect, it’s not a Bill Belichick-type thing,” McDermott continued. “It’s, ‘What are you doing with the opportunities you’ve got?'”

Sean McDermott asked about the psychological impact of playing against Bill Belichick: "Let's not give more credit than we need to give Bill Belichick in this one." pic.twitter.com/GAuIBKd6AM — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 7, 2021

McDermott added that Buffalo’s mistakes amounted to “sloppy football,” which he blamed for the loss more than Belichick’s influence on the game.

Bills players also expressed a level of frustration after the game. Buffalo safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were asked if they found it “embarrassing” to have lost to a team that ran the ball more than 40 times.

“What kind of question is that?” Poyer replied.

“What are we doing bro?” Hyde asked.

Full exchange between Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Jerry Sullivan regarding Sullivan's question if #Bills should be 'embarrassed' to lose in a way that hasn't happened in 40 years. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/c8Y8IwW0Jq — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 7, 2021

“We made stops when we had to, they had one big run,” said Poyer. “I mean they [have] good backs. They kept coming back to a couple runs. I mean I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”

“We’ll remember that,” Hyde said of the question.

As he was leaving the press conference, Hyde addressed Jerry Sullivan, the Buffalo reporter who had asked them the original question.

“This is all about respect,” Hyde said to Sullivan. “I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that.”

“In my day, players answered that kind of question,” Sullivan responded.

He followed up with a tweet further criticizing Hyde and the current restrictions on media access.

Micah Hyde acts like he's doing the media a favor by coming out and answering questions after games. That's the problem with the current access during Covid. The media can't be in the locker room asking tough questions. Most players get to hide while "leaders" speak for the team. — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 7, 2021

The Bills, now 7-5, will travel to face the Buccaneers in Week 14.

Trivia: Damien Harris’s 64-yard touchdown run was the longest by a Patriots running back in the regular season since 1997. What running back had a 70-yard touchdown run that year?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was drafted out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Julian Edelman’s take on the Patriots’ game plan:

Bill running the Navy offense tonight. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 7, 2021

Former NFL executive Gil Brandt had a timely reminder during the Monday night game: The specific game Brandt referenced was New England’s 59-0 blowout of Tennessee in a snowstorm.

Little chance New England breaks record for fewest passing yards in a single game, which is owned by the Titans, who had minus-7 yards vs. Patriots on Oct. 18, 2009. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 7, 2021

On this day: In 1937, the Red Sox acquired a “string-bean 19-year-old outfielder from San Diego” named Ted Williams.

Daily highlight: With the game against Arsenal tied at 1-1 in stoppage time, Everton winger Demarai Gray cut inside and struck a perfectly hit shot off the post and in for the winning goal on Monday.

Trivia answer: Curtis Martin