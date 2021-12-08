Morning Sports Update Here’s what Mac Jones had to say about his two recent trademark filings Jones explained that he doesn't "have plans on using them anytime soon." Mac Jones during the Patriots' win over the Bills. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Celtics lost to the Lakers 117-102 on Tuesday night. Boston has a quick turnaround and will face the Clippers tonight at 10:30 p.m.

Also tonight, the Bruins are in Vancouver to play the Canucks at 9 p.m.

Mac Jones on his trademarks: After years of Patriots fans accepting “TB12” and “JE11,” it appeared that the torch had been past recently as rookie quarterback Mac Jones filed to trademark “MJ10.”

Jones also recently filed for another trademark, this time going for “Mac10.”

Asked about the recent trademark filing during an interview with WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” Jones explained that he doesn’t have grand plans in the short term.

Advertisement:

“I just wanted to protect myself, and my team off the field does a great job of protecting me,” said Jones. “So in the future if I ever have to use them, which I don’t have plans on using them anytime soon, I just have them protected so that someone doesn’t buy them and then make me pay a lot more money for them.”

Trivia: Mac Jones threw 41 touchdown passes in his final season at Alabama, but the record for most in a single season at the NCAA Division I FBS level is 60. Which former college quarterback set that mark.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked first overall in the NFL Draft after that season (in which he also won a national championship).

More from Boston.com:

The Patriots’ postgame locker room scene from Monday:

Robert Williams’s dunk over Anthony Davis:

On this day: In 1984, Larry Bird led the Celtics to a 107-98 win over the Nets. Bird dropped 37 on the Nets, adding nine rebounds and six assists. He also went 3-3 from 3-point range. Robert Parish helped to anchor Boston with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Daily highlight: In one of the best goals that the NHL will produce this season, Ducks center Trevor Zegras flipped the puck over the goal to teammate Sonny Milano, who hit it out of the air and into the goal. The look of awe on Zegras’s face afterward only adds to the highlight.

Trivia answer: Joe Burrow